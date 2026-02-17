403
UN Secretary-General Calls for Discussions Amid Fuel Shortage
(MENAFN) Antonio Guterres is closely monitoring developments in Cuba as the country struggles with a deepening fuel shortage, his spokesperson said Monday.
Speaking at a press briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric conveyed the secretary-general’s concern over the deteriorating situation. "The Secretary-General has been following the situation in Cuba extremely closely, and I can tell you that he's very concerned about the situation in Cuba, which is worsening as oil needs continue to be unmet," Dujarric said.
He also referred to repeated resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for an end "to the embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba," noting that Guterres "would like to see all parties pursue dialogue and respect for international law yet again."
Despite the mounting difficulties, Dujarric emphasized that UN personnel remain engaged on the ground. "But our teams on the ground are working with the Government to help support the humanitarian relief for the people of Cuba," he added.
Cuba’s energy crisis has intensified after the United States halted oil shipments from Venezuela, a longstanding partner that had been sending tens of thousands of barrels per day to the island. The interruption came in the wake of a US operation that resulted in the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the seizure of oil tankers, effectively cutting off a major source of fuel supplies.
