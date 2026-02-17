Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Faces Criticism Over Observer Role in Gaza Peace Board

2026-02-17 01:27:54
(MENAFN) Italy’s choice to attend the first meeting of the Gaza Peace Board in Washington as an observer has triggered political backlash at home, with opposition parties accusing the government of excessive alignment with the United States.

Lawmakers from the Five Star Movement (M5S) foreign affairs committees in both chambers criticized the move, noting: “Italy will be the only Western European and G7 nation to participate in Trump’s Peace Board, along with countries like Albania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Hungary, and Romania." They accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of reducing Italy to “a vassal of the United States” and straying from the ranks of Europe’s leading nations, calling the decision cynical amid rising tensions in the West Bank and renewed Israeli strikes in Gaza.

Anna Ascani, deputy and Chamber Vice President, also criticized the government, posting on the social media platform X: “Giorgia Meloni continues to mistake alliance for subordination.
Italy cannot and must not participate in Trump’s Board of Peace. The Constitution, common sense, and dignity dictate so.”

The criticism came after Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held talks with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand. Tajani said Italy considered it “appropriate” to participate in an observer role, noting that “Article 9 of the Board’s Statute conflicts with the Constitution.”

He added that Italy aims “to be a protagonist, but as observers, as the European Commission will be,” emphasizing the country’s ongoing contributions to Gaza: “We are doing this because we have already given so much for Gaza and will continue to do so. We are among the countries in the world that have given the most.”

