'Aashiqui' Girl Anu Aggarwal Says 'Valentines Day Celebrated Love, Mahashivaratri Dissolved It'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) 'Aashiqui' actress Anu Aggarwal took to her social media account to explain the significance of Mahashivratri in her own way, and also wished everybody a Happy Valentine's Day.

Sharing a few selfies of herself on her social media account, Anu wrote,“Valentine's Day celebrated love.

Mahashivaratri dissolved it.

What remains when devotion burns and ego rests?

Presence.

Meditation is not escape.

It's maintenance.

Like updating your inner software - delete drama, keep awareness.

Love isn't a person.

It's a state you carry.

Still. Alert. Unbothered.

Shiva teaches: destroy what is false.

Shakti whispers: build from truth.

I'm not glowing.

I'm grounded.

Back - but from a deeper place.

#anuquotes #meditate #chillyourmind #celebration #lifeisacelebration @anusualanu.”

The actress who rose to fame in the 90s with her superhit movie Aashiqui, went onto rule the era of Bollywood back then.

Anu, a few weeks ago had spoken about her life and career during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

During the interaction, she was asked if she still keeps in touch with Mahesh Bhatt and her other old friends from the industry, "Yes everyone is there. Like I say, an old friend is just a phone call away."

When she was asked about her response to criticism about her recent New York photo, Anu Aggarwal was quoted saying, "Why are we so against controversy? Controversy is a part of life. So, like your appreciation, controversy is also equally a part of one's life. It's okay, everybody has a right to think the way they think and of course sometimes what happens is when you start succeeding too quickly, people start getting jealous of you, so people plant controversies to bring you down. If you read Buddha's story, this used to happen to him a lot. When he became the Buddh, people used to accuse him of various things.

Lastly, the yesteryear diva was questioned if there are any young actors she is interested in working with "Yes, I feel there are a lot of actors both male and female in today's time who are doing good work, but I will remember more on the topic as I dive further into it."