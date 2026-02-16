MP Assembly: Uproar As Congress Slams Govt On Water, Health Issues

Opposition Slams Governor's Address

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Madhya Pradesh Budget Session began on Monday amid uproar as Congress MLAs protested during Governor Mangubhai Patel's address, raising the issue of the alleged water contamination incident in Indore and accusing the state government of neglecting public health concerns.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar said that the Governor's speech mentioned the achievements of the state government but failed to reflect the real problems and suffering of the state's people, including the Indore water contamination issue. "Our protest is because there were so many important issues. While speaking about water, the Governor did not even properly read the relevant page and moved on to another subject. The state government only wants to get praise from the Governor and poison is being served to the public in the name of water (Indore incident) and cough syrup (Chhindwara incident). The Governor says "my government," but that same government is providing poisonous water and syrup," Singhar alleged.

The Governor highlighted the Farmers' Welfare Year, but over the last two years, the state government hasn't been able to provide anything to farmers, offering them only dreams, the Congress leader said. "As for the upcoming budget, whether it is merely a dream budget or reflects reality, the Congress party will raise the voice of every individual in the state to the state assembly," he added.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) further added that they would seek a white paper to clarify how the government's loans were being spent and whether the schemes actually benefited the state's people. The state government should answer on these issues.

MLA Details Accusations Against Ministers

Additionally, former Minister and Congress MLA Sachin Yadav said that the Governor was praising his government for what reason, even though there were various serious issues concerning public health. "On what account is the Governor praising his government? On one hand, there are three ministers sitting in this House who are accused in serious matters. Around 40 people lost their lives in Indore's Bhagirthapura (water contamination issue), and the minister (who is MLA from the area Kailash Vijayvargiya), allegedly responsible, is sitting in the House. Similarly, another minister (health minister), who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of 26 children in Chhindwara due to the consumption of cough syrup, is also present in the House. There is also a minister (Vijay Shah) who has been found guilty by the Supreme Court for insulting a woman army officer, and he too is sitting in the House. In such a situation, how can the Governor praise the government? We marked our protest for these issues," the Congress MLA said.

Government Responds to Protests

Reacting to the Congress protests, MP Minister Chetanya Kumar Kashyap said that the Congress was not following the parliamentary tradition and should address their issues at the appropriate time. "The Congress is not following parliamentary traditions. The Governor's address is an important constitutional event. The Congress should uphold democratic traditions and present its views at the right time so that it can contribute to the development of the state's people. Merely obstructing and creating hurdles does not stop development. We are committed to development and will continue to work towards it," Kashyap told ANI.

On the other hand, MP Minister Prahlad Patel said that the Congress party did not have faith in the democratic system. If they fail to see achievements and development, it means they were looking through a different lens.

During the Governor's address, the Congress legislators continued to uproar in the house. Following the conclusion of the address, proceedings on the first day of the state Assembly's Budget Session were adjourned till Tuesday. (ANI)

