Attention Flyers! Indigo Extends Cancellation Of Flights To Baku, Tashkent Till 28 March Amid US-Iran Tensions

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo airlines, on Monday, announced that cancellations of flights connecting Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent would be extended till 28 March amid US-Iran tensions.

The budget carrier said services remain impacted amid the ongoing developments in the region around Iran and its associated airspace.

Earlier this month, the airline had cancelled flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent till February 28, 2026

On Monday, the airline said it is extending the cancellation till March 28, 2026.

Full refund offered

While announcing the cancellations, IndiGo said fliers can either explore alternate travel options or opt for a full refund.

“Customers may visit to explore alternate travel options or opt for a full refund. We appreciate your understanding and patience,” IndiGo's post on X read.

Iran-US tensions

Tensions between Iran and US escalated after Washington dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East following Iran's deadly response to anti-government protests that peaked last month.

On Monday, Iran said that US' position on Iran's nuclear programme "has moved towards a more realistic one", reported AFP.

Tehran's foreign minister arrived in Geneva for the new round of indirect negotiations with the US, as the Revolutionary Guards began military drills in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for oil and gas.

According to Tehran, talks mediated by Oman will be held on Tuesday in Switzerland

Iran-US talks

Iran, US recently resumed indirect talks, mediated by Oman, after President Trump repeatedly threatened military action against Iran over a deadly crackdown on protesters last month.

A previous attempt at negotiations collapsed when Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran, triggering a 12-day conflict that later saw the United States briefly intervene with attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, AFP reported earlier.

"A cautious assessment is that, from the discussions that have taken place in Muscat to date, at least what we have been told is that the US position on the Iranian nuclear issue has moved towards a more realistic one," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, the official IRNA news agency reported.