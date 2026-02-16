Cedra Ammara's Engagement Video Hits 55 Million Views In 17 Hours

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Dubai sunset, white outfits, and a simple question that needed no script: influencer Cedra Ammara is officially engaged.

On February 15, the UAE-based content creator shared a video of her proposal to fellow reel creator Ramy Hamdan, and the internet responded instantly. Within 17 hours, the video crossed 55 million views, with fans flooding the comments with congratulations and emotional reactions.

Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

The clip shows the couple running along the beach before stopping as the sun sets behind them. There is no elaborate speech, no staged performance, just a moment that feels real.

“I don't have any words prepared,” Hamdan says.“I love you so much. I'm ready to protect you and our future with my soul. I just have one question for you." In a big romantic gesture, one knee and everything he asked her on one knee, "Will you marry me?"

With trembling hands and visible emotion, Cedra says yes. As they embrace, friends and family run toward them from behind, turning the private moment into a shared celebration.

A love story fans watched unfold

The couple began appearing together on social media in 2025, though they have not publicly shared when their relationship began. Since the proposal, congratulatory messages have poured in from followers across platforms.

Together, the two are among the region's most-watched creators. Cedra has more than 7.3 million followers on Instagram and 3.54 million YouTube subscribers, while Hamdan has around 4.5 million Instagram followers.

Her content focuses on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, and over the years she has built a loyal audience that follows not just her looks and routines, but her life milestones too.

In a previous interview with Khaleej Times, the Syrian-born creator said her journey into social media started unexpectedly.

“When I was a kid and had just moved to Sweden, I had nothing much to do,” she recalled.“So I started posting just for fun while trying new things.”

She later moved to the UAE in 2019 after spending time between Sweden and the Emirates.

“I had to move here, because I like it here, I'm very comfortable here,” she said.“I love it because it's an Arab Muslim country. I feel safe. It feels like home.”

The internet's favourite sisters

Cedra is part of the well-known Amara sisters trio, alongside Narin and Sherin, both major social media personalities.

The family has repeatedly gone viral for their life milestones.

In April 2025, Narin Ammara's wedding at a beach resort in Fujairah captured widespread attention online. Two months later, in June 2025, Sherin Ammara married content creator Osama Marwah, who has around 10 million followers on Instagram.

Following Cedra's engagement, Narin shared photos of the three sisters, each standing with their partner, writing:“Our family is getting bigger.” The post quickly filled with comments calling them“the prettiest family on social media” and celebrating what fans describe as a real-life influencer fairytale.

With three sisters, millions of followers, and every major life moment shared online, the Ammara family has become one of the region's most watched digital families, where love stories do not just happen, they trend.

Kris Fade backs Bad Bunny amid Trump criticism

ALSO READ