Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Board Clears Buffer Zone Expansion In Two Protected Areas

Bhopal, Feb 16 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Board (MPWB) on Monday approved several key proposals, including the expansion of buffer zones in Bagdara Wildlife Sanctuary and Sanjay Tiger Reserve (STR), both located in the Vindhya region of the state.

The MPWB's meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, also approved a proposal to organise camps in villages to provide necessary training to villagers in snake handling and preliminary assistance.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that at least two individuals in each Gram Panchayat should be trained in safe snake handling and in providing initial assistance in snakebite cases.

“At least two individuals in every Gram Panchayat should be trained in safe snake handling and in providing preliminary assistance to victims to reduce fatalities from snakebite incidents. The authorities should also organise awareness campaigns on snake-related precautions to save lives,” he said in a statement.

Mohan Yadav said that sustained conservation efforts have led to an increase in wildlife populations across the state. He emphasised the need to promote human–wildlife coexistence by creating public awareness and educating citizens about necessary precautions.

He directed the Forest Department to coordinate with the Tourism Department to actively promote wildlife tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

He also called for adopting best practices and innovations in wildlife management from other states. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to involve universities and institutions in advancing research on forests and wildlife.

The Chief Minister directed that proper conservation arrangements be ensured for archaeological heritage sites located in forest areas and suggested organising joint workshops involving the Forest Department, Archaeology Department, and related institutions.

Meanwhile, it was also informed that under the wildlife exchange programme, 50 wild buffaloes from Assam will be brought to Madhya Pradesh in three groups over a period of three years, along with a pair of rhinos and king cobras.

In return, Madhya Pradesh will provide tigers, crocodiles, and gaur to Assam.