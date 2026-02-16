Qatar Media Corporation To Launch Dedicated Holy Quran TV Channel At Start Of Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Media Corporation has announced the launch of Qatar Quran Channel on the first day of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, expanding its portfolio of specialized broadcasting.

The new television channel will focus on airing recitations of the Holy Quran around the clock, as part of efforts to promote purposeful religious media and broaden specialized content in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The CEO of Qatar Media Corporation, HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani, described the initiative as a strategic step within the organization's plan to expand targeted thematic channels. He said the channel reflects the corporation's commitment to delivering high-quality Quranic content and contributing to the dissemination of the Quran through available media platforms, while reinforcing national identity and values.

According to the CEO, preparation teams worked to ensure operational readiness under a detailed plan, including the careful selection of recitations, which were subject to technical and religious review to guarantee quality and accuracy. Appropriate visual production has also been developed to suit the channel's format.

The channel will give particular attention to showcasing Qatari reciters, highlighting the country's efforts in serving the Quran and presenting distinguished national voices.

Director of Qatar TV, Ali Saleh Al Sada, said the new outlet would be a qualitative addition to the corporation's network of television and radio channels. He noted that programming will include continuous Quran recitations, complete readings (khatmat), and the daily broadcast of Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan, with a focus on high audio and visual standards for audiences inside and outside Qatar.

The channel will broadcast via two satellites covering the Middle East and North Africa: Arabsat (Badr 8) and Eutelsat (E7WA). It will also be available for live streaming through the Tabie QMC mobile application. Officials said the launch is the result of cooperation across the corporation's departments, as well as coordination with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

Filming for the channel has featured mosques across Qatar to showcase the country's architectural identity. Abdullah Mohammed Al Buainain, Supervisor of Qatar Quran Radio, said the station had dedicated its resources to support the project, including providing recorded recitations by Qatari readers for broadcast on both radio and the new television channel.

The launch forms part of Qatar Media Corporation's broader strategy of measured media expansion, highlighting Qatar's contribution to serving the Holy Quran, particularly during Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramadan, the ninth in the Islamic calendar, is set to commence Wednesday or Thursday according to the sighting of the moon.