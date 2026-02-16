Digital Signage Market Size To Reach USD 28.88 Billion By 2030 Growth Trends And Future Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reportThe digital signage market is expected to grow from USD 21.45 billion in 2025 to USD 28.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

The market is being fueled by the growing acceptance of digital signage in commercial applications such as the retail industry and restaurants, increasing demand for high-definition displays such as 4K and 8K displays, rapid development of infrastructure in emerging countries, and advancements in display technologies.

Top Key Players:



SAMSUNG (South Korea),

LG Electronics (South Korea),

Sharp NEC Display Solutions (Japan),

LEYARD (China),

Sony Group Corporation (Japan),

Barco (Belgium),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

AUO Corporation (Taiwan),

Shanghai Xianshi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and BrightSign LLC (US)

Digital Signage Market Segmentation:

The hardware segment is estimated to dominate the digital signage market during the forecast period.

In the digital signage market, the hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The largest share of the hardware segment is predominantly driven by the increasing use of advanced and emerging displays, such as direct-view LEDs and OLED displays that facilitate ultra-high definition and 8K resolution. The increasing trend of using digital signage in commercial spaces and the gradually increasing demand for large-format high-resolution displays for advertising purposes are expected to drive the hardware market growth during the forecast period.

The outdoor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the digital signage market during the forecast period.

Based on installation location, the outdoor segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the outdoor segment is driven by continuous advancements in display technologies. These advancements have enabled businesses to choose from a wide range of high-brightness and high-contrast displays available in various sizes and configurations that offer brightness levels exceeding 2,000 nits, making them highly suited for outdoor environments. In addition, recent enhancements in display durability have made digital screens more resistant to harsh weather conditions while also extending their operational lifespan.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global digital signage market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global digital signage market during the forecast period. This strong position is largely driven by the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and broader digital transformation initiatives across sectors such as commercial, infrastructure, institutional, and industrial. In addition, robust economic growth, rising disposable incomes, increased consumer spending, improving living standards, and rapid technological progress are supporting market expansion. The development of modern retail spaces and evolving consumer lifestyles has further accelerated the use of reliable and high-impact digital advertising solutions across countries in the region.

Key Drivers and Opportunities:

Driver: Rapid expansion of digital signage across retail, QSR, and transportation hubs

Digital signage adoption is accelerating in retail stores, quick-service restaurants, and transportation hubs as businesses shift toward dynamic, real-time customer engagement. These sectors rely heavily on visual communication to improve customer experience, streamline operations, boost footfall conversion, and deliver targeted messaging, fueling strong demand for high-impact digital displays and interactive content solutions.

Opportunity: Growing investments in smart city projects across major metro cities

Smart city initiatives globally are driving demand for connected digital signage used in public communication, real-time transit updates, emergency alerts, and interactive wayfinding. Large metropolitan areas are investing in modern digital infrastructure, providing strong opportunities for vendors offering outdoor displays, IoT-enabled signage, and cloud-managed content platforms.

