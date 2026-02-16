China Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2025: A CNY 2.47 Trillion Market By 2029, Driven By Digital Twins, Sustainable Materials And Factory Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in China's prefabricated construction market include scaling modular systems for efficiency, integrating robotics and BIM for precision, and leveraging sustainable materials. Growth is driven by urbanization, policy support, and public-private partnerships, positioning China as a leader in APAC prefabrication.

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The prefabricated construction market in China is expected to grow by 10.0% on annual basis to reach CNY 1.62 trillion in 2025. The prefabricated construction market in the country has experienced steady growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prefabricated construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of CNY 1.48 trillion to approximately CNY 2.47 trillion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in China. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.

China's prefabricated construction sector is undergoing a strategic evolution from a niche innovation to a foundational delivery model across housing, infrastructure, and public services. Fueled by urbanization mandates, resilience requirements, and technology-driven cost dynamics, prefab has moved into mainstream policy alignment under the 14th Five-Year Plan and municipal mandates. Significant investment in permanent modular systems, factory automation, and BIM-integrated robotics is industrializing off-site production and assembly. This shift is catalyzed by partnerships that connect government entities with tech innovators and prefab constructors, targeting efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

Looking ahead, expect further integration of digital twins for lifecycle management, expanded use of sustainable materials like engineered timber and composite panels, and deployment of robotics across on-site and off-site workflows. Prefabricated approaches will extend into healthcare, education, and public infrastructure, lifting China to a leadership role in APAC modular prefabricated construction. For senior leaders, the strategic imperative is clear: invest in modular manufacturing infrastructure, deepen tech-enabled partnerships, and recalibrate procurement to focus on prefabrication-led projects. This positions China not only to scale its domestic rollout but also to establish a global benchmark for resilient, efficient, and environmentally friendly prefabricated construction methodologies.

Cement Strong Industry Outlook



Anchor prefabrication as integral to national delivery strategy: Prefabricated buildings are being prioritized under national development plans, targeting high-volume integration into new housing and public infrastructure. Market momentum is accelerating with high CAGR projections, especially for permanent modular systems. Embed within government-led urbanization and resilience targets: Prefabrication addresses rapid urban migration and infrastructure goals outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan. Seismic resilience is a policy focus; prefabricated systems are being certified for earthquake resistance.

Illuminate Key Trends with Evidence



Scale permanent modular and off-site systems: Permanent modular systems are the fastest-growing segment of prefabricated construction, backed by factory-based production scalability. Accelerate digital and robotized workflows: BIM-integrated robotics platforms are being deployed in off-site factories for precision and customization. Elevate sustainability and green integration: China is pushing green building mandates; prefab's lower waste and emissions profile aligns with national targets. Optimize cost and time through controlled processes: Prefab methods reduce labor dependence, cut material waste, and speed up project timelines essential under current economic constraints.

Forge Strategic Partnerships

Mobilize public-private partnerships for policy enactment: Central and city governments are mandating the use of prefabricated (prefab) materials in public projects while partnering with developers and prefab firms. Integrate tech and manufacturing ecosystems: Robotics and BIM innovators are partnering with modular producers to build factory automation platforms. Connect international knowledge and Belt and Road engagement: Chinese prefab companies are sharing expertise regionally and supporting overseas infrastructure projects under government initiatives.

Leverage Key Growth Drivers

Capitalize on urbanization and policy mandates: Prefabrication supports city expansion, housing rollouts, and infrastructure build-outs, aligned with Five-Year Plan goals. Mitigate labor demographics and rising costs: Rising labor and raw material costs are making off-site, mechanized prefabricated construction increasingly cost-effective. Support disaster resilience needs: Prefab's engineered consistency contributes to seismic and climate resilience strategies. Fuel demand through industrial and healthcare infrastructure: Prefabrication is being adopted in healthcare, education, hospitality, and industrial facilities as part of broader infrastructure upgrades.

Forecast Future Trends

Embed automation and robotics across the value chain: Production robotics and on-site mechanized assembly will expand, optimizing quality and speed. Diffuse BIM integrated digital twins: Digital twins will support lifecycle monitoring, predictive maintenance, and compliance. Drive sustainable material innovation: Advanced composites of concrete, glass, steel, and timber will enter prefab workflows, offering lower carbon and enhanced performance benefits. Scale prefab across non-residential sectors: Modular buildings will expand beyond housing into schools, hospitals, and commercial campuses. Leverage global prefabrication leadership: China is on track to lead APAC modular output by revenue, with strong export potential.

Tie Insights into a Unified Narrative

China's prefabrication ecosystem is transitioning from fragmented pilots to a national prefabricated construction backbone. Policy frameworks and urban targets are driving factory-built delivery across housing, infrastructure, and public assets. Partnerships link government agencies, tech suppliers, and modular fabricators to industrialize processes at scale. Robotics, BIM, and digital twins are unlocking precision, resilience, and lifecycle performance. Prefabrication is morphing from a cost tactic into a strategic methodology for future-ready, scalable, resilient, and low-carbon prefabricated construction.

