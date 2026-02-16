403
UN Human Rights Council Faces Tensions, Funding Challenges
(MENAFN) The upcoming 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), scheduled from Feb. 23 to March 31 in Geneva, is expected to take place amid significant financial pressures and global political tensions, according to HRC President Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro. He described the session as occurring in a “context of strain,” citing diverging priorities among member states, budgetary constraints, and complex geopolitical developments.
"Members of the Human Rights Council would have different priorities. They will bring to the table, for the dialogue, various priorities," Suryodipuro told reporters. "I think that common interest is how we defend and strengthen the international architecture of human rights. So it will be a challenge in how to bridge these various perspectives while at the same time also dealing with financial limitations (and) increasing financial limitations."
The opening of the six-week session is expected to attract more than 100 high-level participants, including at least two heads of state—the presidents of Timor-Leste and Colombia—as well as the UN Secretary-General, the General Assembly President, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
During the session, the council will address thematic issues such as the role of emerging technologies in combating female genital mutilation, the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration, financing for sustainable development, and the rights of persons with disabilities and children. Country-specific situations to be reviewed include Afghanistan, Sudan, the occupied Palestinian territory, Ukraine, and Myanmar, among others.
"In closing, the 61st session will test the council’s ability to operate under constraints while remaining faithful to its mandate," Suryodipuro said, emphasizing the challenges posed by limited resources and differing member priorities.
