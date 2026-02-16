403
AU Issues Urgent Appeal for Ceasefire in Sudan, DRC
(MENAFN) African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye issued urgent appeals Sunday for immediate ceasefires in Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, warning of catastrophic humanitarian consequences.
Speaking to journalists during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU, Adeoye characterized Sudan's conditions as "the worst humanitarian crisis globally," emphasizing that the fighting—which erupted in April 2023—remains "virtually unreported" despite its magnitude and destabilizing impact across the region.
"Our number one goal is the signing of a permanent, unconditional, inclusive and immediate ceasefire in Sudan. We need peace in Sudan, not only for the region, but for the entire people of our continent," Adeoye told reporters.
The commissioner acknowledged international stakeholders' conflict-resolution initiatives, noting multiple diplomatic frameworks have been established to pressure warring factions toward a lasting cessation of hostilities.
Adeoye underscored the critical importance of securing a permanent ceasefire to halt the drawn-out violence and civilian suffering, while preventing the crisis from engulfing adjacent nations.
Addressing eastern DRC developments, the commissioner reported that AU-spearheaded mediation initiatives are generating encouraging progress toward violence reduction and stability restoration.
"We call upon M23 and all belligerents to end the conflict in eastern DRC, engage in meaningful dialogue and sign a permanent ceasefire," Adeoye said.
He emphasized the AU's coordination with global partners adheres to the foundational principle of immediately and permanently silencing weapons continent-wide.
Adeoye further highlighted that AU leadership reaffirmed during the assembly their "zero tolerance" stance toward unconstitutional government overthrows.
