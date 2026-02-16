Ministry Signs Four-Year Contract Appointing Veolia To Run Yarmouk Water Company

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Monday signed a four-year management contract appointing Veolia, a French water management company, to operate Yarmouk Water Company, an affiliate of the Water Authority of Jordan.The agreement, supported by the United States government, aims to improve the efficiency and quality of water services in the northern governorates and is renewable for an additional two years. The contract targets water and wastewater services in Irbid, Ajloun, Jerash, and Mafraq within Yarmouk Water Company's service area.The management scope includes oversight of operations and maintenance, implementation of a performance-based management model with clear indicators and targets, and strengthening internal systems, governance, oversight, and workforce development to ensure sustained improvements throughout the contract period, he added.Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud said the move aligns with the National Water Strategy 2023-2040 and the Economic Modernization Vision, aiming to upgrade water and wastewater services in the north by improving service delivery, increasing supply efficiency, reducing non-revenue water, lowering energy costs, strengthening service sustainability, enhancing sector management, improving institutional performance, and expanding private-sector partnerships.He said the contract reflects continued US support for tangible improvements in Jordan's water services, adding that residents are expected to see better service quality, operational responsiveness, and performance efficiency, alongside stronger financial stability for Yarmouk Water Company.Abu Saud also said preparatory steps have been completed to ensure readiness ahead of implementation scheduled to begin in early April.Veolia Executive Vice President for Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa Philippe Bourdeaux said the company values its partnership with the ministry and Yarmouk Water Company and is committed to improving operational performance, service quality, and the long-term sustainability of Jordan's water sector.Ahmad Awamleh, director of the Public-Private Partnership Projects Unit at the Water Authority of Jordan, presented an overview of the contract's framework, governance model, key performance indicators, expected outputs, and monitoring mechanisms.