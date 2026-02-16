403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland President Needs Nuclear Arms
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki has suggested that Poland should consider developing its own nuclear weapons capability, citing what he described as a persistent “Russian threat.”
Speaking to Polsat News on Sunday, Nawrocki said he is a “strong supporter of Poland joining the nuclear project,” adding that the country should begin work in that direction, though he acknowledged uncertainty over whether Warsaw would ultimately pursue such a course.
Poland is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which formally recognizes only five nuclear-armed states: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Any move toward developing an independent nuclear arsenal would therefore raise significant legal and diplomatic challenges.
NATO’s European members have frequently cited concerns about Russian aggression to justify increased defense spending and military modernization. Moscow has rejected such claims as unfounded and has characterized Western warnings as fearmongering.
The discussion is not limited to Poland. In Germany, debate over nuclear deterrence has gained visibility in political and media circles. Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev recently described the trend as alarming. Meanwhile, Kay Gottschalk, a lawmaker from Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, argued that Berlin may need its own nuclear weapons, asserting that European nations can no longer fully rely on US security guarantees. He referenced recent tensions between Washington and European allies, including disputes over Greenland, as evidence of diverging strategic interests.
Nawrocki’s remarks reflect broader uncertainty within parts of Europe about long-term security arrangements and the future credibility of NATO’s nuclear umbrella, as debates over deterrence and strategic autonomy intensify.
Speaking to Polsat News on Sunday, Nawrocki said he is a “strong supporter of Poland joining the nuclear project,” adding that the country should begin work in that direction, though he acknowledged uncertainty over whether Warsaw would ultimately pursue such a course.
Poland is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which formally recognizes only five nuclear-armed states: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Any move toward developing an independent nuclear arsenal would therefore raise significant legal and diplomatic challenges.
NATO’s European members have frequently cited concerns about Russian aggression to justify increased defense spending and military modernization. Moscow has rejected such claims as unfounded and has characterized Western warnings as fearmongering.
The discussion is not limited to Poland. In Germany, debate over nuclear deterrence has gained visibility in political and media circles. Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev recently described the trend as alarming. Meanwhile, Kay Gottschalk, a lawmaker from Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, argued that Berlin may need its own nuclear weapons, asserting that European nations can no longer fully rely on US security guarantees. He referenced recent tensions between Washington and European allies, including disputes over Greenland, as evidence of diverging strategic interests.
Nawrocki’s remarks reflect broader uncertainty within parts of Europe about long-term security arrangements and the future credibility of NATO’s nuclear umbrella, as debates over deterrence and strategic autonomy intensify.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment