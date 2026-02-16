Mexico Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook 2025: Market To Grow By 7.2% After CAGR Of 8.3% Between 2020-2024 - End Markets, Precast Products, And Precast Materials Kpis 2020-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The prefabricated construction market in Mexico is poised for growth, driven by increasing adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. Opportunities exist in modular, panelized, and hybrid construction methods, with materials like aluminum, wood, and concrete offering diverse applications.

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The prefabricated construction market in Mexico is expected to grow by 7.2% on annual basis to reach MXN 191.25 billion in 2025.

The prefabricated construction market in the country has experienced steady growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prefabricated construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of MXN 178.48 billion to approximately MXN 258.18 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Mexico. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.

Comprehensive Market Value Forecasts (2020-2029): Access detailed, data-driven forecasts of the prefabricated construction market's value across a nine-year period, segmented by construction methods, products, materials, and sectors.

Granular Product and Component-Level Analysis: Measure the market value of individual prefabricated components - including superstructures, roofs, floors, walls, room modules, and columns & beams - with breakdowns by material and end-use sector.

Sector-Wise Breakdown of Prefabrication Demand: Track prefabricated construction adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors, with further segmentation by construction type (e.g., single-family vs. multi-family, office, retail, hospitality). Cross-Segmentation for Deeper Clarity: Leverage detailed cross-tabulations such as Product Material and Product Sector to understand layered market structures and identify segment-specific demand patterns.

Mexico Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Building Construction Sector



Residential



Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial



Office



Retail



Hospitality

Other

Institutional Industrial

Mexico Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Methods



Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

Mexico Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Material



Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass Other

Mexico Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Product



Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams Other

Mexico Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabricated Material X Product



Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Mexico Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Product X Construction Sector



Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

