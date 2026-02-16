J&K Govt To Conduct Survey In 10 Districts On Drug Abuse

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government will conduct a survey on drug abuse in 10 districts of the Union territory as it has launched a community rehabilitation programme, Circle of Care, to support de-addiction counsellors in every village, officials said on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir has the highest number of functional addiction treatment facilities (ATFs) in the country, with these facilities having provided around 1.5 lakh patient consultations so far.

“A survey will soon be launched in 10 districts of the Union territory to study substance use disorders in depth. The survey will be part of a national exercise on substance use disorder,” Minister for Health Sakina Itoo said.

She further said that the government has launched the Circle of Care to support de-addiction counsellors in every village.“About 600 counsellors from the health, education and other departments have been trained under the initiative,” she said.

The government is further strengthening the programme to make primary care the first line of treatment for addiction-related disorders, with plans to increase inpatient ATFs and develop long-term rehabilitation facilities in one region of Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

On the de-addiction front, the minister said that Jammu and Kashmir has the highest number of functional addiction treatment facilities in the country.“In the public health sector, 21 addiction treatment facilities (ATFs) are operational, with at least one facility in each district. These ATFs have provided around 1.5 lakh patient consultations so far,” she added.

She said that drug de-addiction rules are currently being finalised and are expected to be completed soon.“Once implemented, these rules are anticipated to significantly enhance efforts to combat the drug menace across Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

The minister said that a bill against the drug menace will also be brought in the current session to tackle this social menace in J&K.

To ensure food safety, she said the government undertook major initiatives through stronger enforcement and enhanced sampling during 2025–26.“Inspections rose by 25 per cent, with 19,115 inspections conducted against a target of 7,080, achieving 100 per cent of the highest food inspection target under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India,” she added.

The minister said that 12 special enforcement drives were carried out, focusing on high-risk food items such as meat, paneer, ghee, sweets and milk products.“Under mobile food safety operations, 57 tonnes of unsafe food products worth Rs 99.40 lakh were seized and destroyed,” she said.

She added that during the period, authorities launched 1,007 prosecutions, including 63 criminal and 944 civil cases, with penalties amounting to Rs 1.72 crore.

“Forty 'stop-use' notices were issued. As many as 66 licence and registration camps were organised, benefiting 7,516 stakeholders, while 3,463 awareness and training camps were conducted through mobile food testing vans at the grassroots level,” she said.