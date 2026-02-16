MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper AI today announced its expansion into Latin America and Europe, introducing its AI Business Assistant for solopreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Founded by Eduard Gevorkyan, the company continues to expand its international presence by bringing automated communication, scheduling, CRM, and invoicing capabilities to new regional markets.







Halper AI is an AI-powered Business Manager designed for solopreneurs and SMEs in the beauty, wellness, fitness, and real estate sectors. The platform manages customer communications across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram while automating scheduling, CRM, invoicing, and other operational processes.

As part of its expansion strategy, Halper AI is leveraging its proprietary product prioritization framework, KANDICE, to accelerate development and ensure efficient feature deployment across Latin America and Europe.

The Architect of Automation: Eduard Gevorkyan

To understand Halper AI's dominance, one must look at its founder. Eduard Gevorkyan's career is a masterclass in scaling systems, from learning organizational optimization at McKinsey & Company to mastering Strategy and Operations at Google. After exploring decentralized trust at OKX, he launched SoulsHub in 2023.

SoulsHub allowed users to interact with AI-powered licensed replicas of mentors, professional athletes, and coaches, a project that was acquired by a Saudi Arabian technology group for an 8 million $ in late 2024. Now, Gevorkyan is applying that same emotional and operational intelligence to the backbone of the global economy: the small business owner.

Why Halper AI is Dominating the SME Market

Unlike traditional CRMs or chatbots that demand constant attention, Halper AI acts as an invisible operator. It integrates with the tools business owners already use-WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, and digital calendars-to handle the " busy="" work"="" of="" running="" a="" />



Automated Bookings: Managing schedules without back-and-forth messaging on WA, TG and IG.

Seamless Invoicing: Sending and tracking payments automatically. Proactive Follow-ups: Ensuring no lead or client is forgotten.

The philosophy is radical: "Don't open Halper". While other apps compete for clicks, Halper measures success through "freedom metrics"-peace of mind, profit, and time spent away from screens. This approach has made it the go-to tool for service professionals like barbers, therapists, and real estate agents who want to focus on their craft rather than their phones.

Global Dominance and Strategic Partnerships

Halper AI isn't just a promising startup; it's a verified powerhouse that saves, on average, 35 hours per month for each Solopreneur or SME.

Its trajectory is marked by elite recognition and a rapidly growing footprint:



AWS Startup Leader: Ranked 4th among AWS startups, trailing only behind giants like Perplexity.

Unicorns Club: Recently crowned the winner of the Weekly Startup on the Unicorns Club and TOP 3 startups worldwide. Strategic Ecosystem: An official Meta Business Partner, with additional support through the Nvidia Inception program and grants from Google.



The Secret Sauce: The KANDICE Framework

As Halper AI prepares for aggressive regional expansion, the speed and accuracy of their development are fueled by Gevorkyan's proprietary prioritization framework: KANDICE.

Gevorkyan noticed that existing models like ICE or RICE often failed to distinguish between "cool" features and "critical" ones. A "must-have" bug fix might get the same score as a flashy new feature that users don't actually need. To solve this, he combined ICE scoring (Impact, Confidence, Ease) with Kano categories.

The Formula

The KANDICE score is calculated as follows:

By applying "Kano Weights," Halper AI ensures that "Basic" features are always prioritized over "Delighters" (the "nice-to-haves") during a startup's journey.

Media Contact

Contact info: Alina Palii

Contact email: ...

Company website:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Halper AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





