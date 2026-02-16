403
Iranian FM Plans Geneva Meetings on Nuclear Issues with Oman, IAEA Chief
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, announced Monday that he will participate in a series of nuclear-related meetings in Geneva with Badr Albusaidi and Rafael Mariano Grossi, as diplomatic efforts surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program continue.
In a message shared on X, the social media platform owned by X, Araghchi stated that he plans to sit down with Grossi, joined by nuclear specialists, for what he described as a “deep technical discussion.” He also confirmed a separate meeting with Albusaidi ahead of indirect negotiations with the United States.
“I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal,” Araghchi said, stressing that “submission before threats is not on the table,” underscoring Tehran’s stance as diplomatic contacts progress.
Araghchi departed Tehran on Sunday en route to Geneva to take part in the second round of indirect nuclear discussions with Washington. The previous round of talks was hosted in Muscat on Feb. 6, occurring more than eight months after the brief but intense 12-day confrontation between Iran and Israel in June 2025 disrupted diplomatic momentum.
In recent weeks, Türkiye and several other regional players have stepped in to help lower tensions and encourage renewed dialogue. The diplomatic push gained urgency following warnings from Donald Trump, who threatened potential military action against Iran.
