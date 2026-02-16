Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market To Hit $13.23 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025E
|USD 6.65 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 13.23 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.12 % From 2026 to 2035
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
|. By Equipment (CMP Equipment, CMP Consumable)
. By Application (Compound Semiconductors, Integrated Circuits, Mems and Nems, Others)
Key Segmentation Analysis:
By Equipment
The CMP equipment segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of around 60% in 2025. This dominance is driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing processes. The CMP consumables segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. This growth is driven by increase in demand for CMP slurries and polishing pads key materials in the planarization process used in semiconductor manufacturing.
By Application
The Integrated Circuits (ICs) segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of around 49% in 2025. This is mainly fuelled by the growth in demand for sophisticated ICS across numerous applications, such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive and industrial domains. The Compound Semiconductors segment is the fastest-growing segment in the CMP market during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035 due to the growing need for compound semiconductors, including gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC).
Regional Insights:
With the biggest revenue share of almost 40% in 2025, the North American region led the CMP market. The region's abundance of semiconductor sector manufacturers, technology firms, and research facilities is the reason for this dominance.
With a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.85% from 2026 to 2035, Asia Pacific is the area with the fastest rate of growth in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) market. The main causes of the growth are the strong government support for the rapid expansion of semiconductor manufacturing in nations, such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, the rising demand for high-end consumer electronics, and the growing trend of investing in AI, 5G, and automotive chips.
Navigating the Complexities of CMP Integration in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing May Impede Market Expansion Globally
It is challenging and complex to include Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) procedures into semiconductor manufacturing workflows. In order to provide smooth, flawless surfaces and sustain high yields, CMP must be precisely synchronized with other crucial processes, such as photolithography and etching. Putting all of this together is no easy task; it requires sophisticated technology and exceptional talent. As semiconductor devices are increasingly being pushed to the 5nm and 3nm (and smaller) nodes, the range of device types (and thus, the variety of common CMP types) is growing, making CMP integration in present systems more difficult. When you combine this with the need for highly specialized equipment and a skilled workforce, it becomes an extremely challenging production for smaller firms or areas with less established essential infrastructure.
Recent Developments:
- February 06, 2025: FUJIFILM Corporation announced an investment of approximately 4 billion yen (USD 26.75 million) to expand its Belgium site in Zwijndrecht, Antwerp. It comprises new CMP slurries production centers, as well as upgrades on materials related to photolithography, aimed at addressing the continuously expanding automotive and industrial semiconductors market in Europe. October 30, 2024: DuPont recognized by Samsung Electronics in Innovation category for its pioneering CMP polishing pads, enabling Next-Gen semiconductor, AI, 5G and Data Center.
Exclusive Sections of the Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Report (The USPs):
- REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate environmental regulations on slurry waste disposal, semiconductor cleanroom ISO standards, chemical handling safety norms, and alignment with regional semiconductor manufacturing policies. DEPLOYMENT & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you assess CMP installed base by fab type, tool utilization rates, slurry consumption by technology node (28nm to 3nm), and replacement cycles impacting operational efficiency and recurring demand. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION BENCHMARKS – helps you track advancements in slurry formulations, defect-reducing CMP pads, integration with sub-5nm and EUV processes, and R&D investments driving next-generation planarization performance. SUPPLY CHAIN & REVENUE STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand OEM vs. consumables revenue split, regional manufacturing concentration, distribution models, lead times, and logistics trends influencing pricing and supply stability. WORKFORCE & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you analyze skilled labor availability, training requirements, operator-to-tool ratios, and maintenance frequency impacting fab productivity and downtime management.
