403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Abu Dhabi-Based Asif Aziz Will Illuminate London’s West End with Ramadan Lights for Fourth Year, Expanding Global Cultural Impact
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 16th February 2026 – Abu Dhabi–based businessman and philanthropist Asif Aziz, Founder of Criterion Capital, continues to set the benchmark for large-scale public programming as his landmark Ramadan Lights London initiative returns for a spectacular fourth edition.
Having launched Western Europe’s first-ever aerial Ramadan lights in 2023, Aziz has permanently reshaped the cultural landscape of London. What began as a groundbreaking concept has since evolved into a globally-recognised, free, annual celebration delivered for civic good, placing the values of Ramadan at the heart of one of the world’s most influential cities.
Delivered through Aziz’s charity, The Aziz Foundation (Registered Charity: 1169558), Ramadan Lights London demonstrates values-led leadership at scale, showing how faith, culture and community can intersect to create lasting social impact.
The 2026 programme will open with a high-profile switch-on ceremony, with the lights activated by Sir Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, Rahima Aziz BEM, Trustee at The Aziz Foundation, and Adil Ray OBE, actor and broadcaster, in the presence of senior public leaders, distinguished cultural figures, ambassadors and international dignitaries. The display will remain illuminated until 18th March 2026, before transitioning to Eid Lights through to 24th March 2026.
This year will also see the launch of Shared Light - central London’s first interfaith Ramadan art exhibition - bringing together artists of all faiths and backgrounds whose work is inspired by the values of Ramadan. The exhibition will be unveiled by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Westminster and hosted at Aziz’s Zedwell hotel at Piccadilly Circus, reinforcing culture’s role as a bridge between communities in one of the world’s most iconic city centres.
Ramadan Lights London will also welcome back Ramadan Delights, London’s first curated iftar food trail, introduced by Aziz in 2025 and now firmly established as a district-wide West End experience. The trail brings together leading international brands and heritage institutions - including Fortnum & Mason, 1 Leicester Square Rooftop, PizzaExpress and Shake Shack- offering special menus, exclusive offers and halal-friendly dining while supporting local businesses and the economic vitality of the area.
This year, the initiative is further strengthened through a partnership with Centrepoint, the UK’s leading youth homelessness charity, reflecting a shared commitment to social mobility, economic empowerment and supporting disadvantaged young people.
Commenting on the programme, Asif Aziz said: "Ramadan Lights London reflects how the values of Ramadan - generosity, reflection and empathy - can contribute meaningfully to civic life. It is about thoughtful engagement and creating shared experiences that strengthen communities and endure over time."
Beyond Ramadan Lights London, Aziz’s wider philanthropic work continues to deliver impact. Since 2015, The Aziz Foundation has awarded over 750 scholarships, supported more than 100 media internships, and delivered extensive mentorship programmes across key industries. Aziz is also leading the regeneration of Criterion Capital’s Grade II-listed London Trocadero, transforming the landmark into a 1,000-capacity mosque and community centre - a long-term investment in cultural and faith infrastructure in a major global city.
Alongside his charitable endeavours, Aziz is establishing a scalable, world-class co-investment platform in Abu Dhabi, working with UAE institutions to deploy capital into transformative urban and living-sector opportunities across Europe and the Middle East, with a continued focus on sustainable social outcomes.
Having launched Western Europe’s first-ever aerial Ramadan lights in 2023, Aziz has permanently reshaped the cultural landscape of London. What began as a groundbreaking concept has since evolved into a globally-recognised, free, annual celebration delivered for civic good, placing the values of Ramadan at the heart of one of the world’s most influential cities.
Delivered through Aziz’s charity, The Aziz Foundation (Registered Charity: 1169558), Ramadan Lights London demonstrates values-led leadership at scale, showing how faith, culture and community can intersect to create lasting social impact.
The 2026 programme will open with a high-profile switch-on ceremony, with the lights activated by Sir Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, Rahima Aziz BEM, Trustee at The Aziz Foundation, and Adil Ray OBE, actor and broadcaster, in the presence of senior public leaders, distinguished cultural figures, ambassadors and international dignitaries. The display will remain illuminated until 18th March 2026, before transitioning to Eid Lights through to 24th March 2026.
This year will also see the launch of Shared Light - central London’s first interfaith Ramadan art exhibition - bringing together artists of all faiths and backgrounds whose work is inspired by the values of Ramadan. The exhibition will be unveiled by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Westminster and hosted at Aziz’s Zedwell hotel at Piccadilly Circus, reinforcing culture’s role as a bridge between communities in one of the world’s most iconic city centres.
Ramadan Lights London will also welcome back Ramadan Delights, London’s first curated iftar food trail, introduced by Aziz in 2025 and now firmly established as a district-wide West End experience. The trail brings together leading international brands and heritage institutions - including Fortnum & Mason, 1 Leicester Square Rooftop, PizzaExpress and Shake Shack- offering special menus, exclusive offers and halal-friendly dining while supporting local businesses and the economic vitality of the area.
This year, the initiative is further strengthened through a partnership with Centrepoint, the UK’s leading youth homelessness charity, reflecting a shared commitment to social mobility, economic empowerment and supporting disadvantaged young people.
Commenting on the programme, Asif Aziz said: "Ramadan Lights London reflects how the values of Ramadan - generosity, reflection and empathy - can contribute meaningfully to civic life. It is about thoughtful engagement and creating shared experiences that strengthen communities and endure over time."
Beyond Ramadan Lights London, Aziz’s wider philanthropic work continues to deliver impact. Since 2015, The Aziz Foundation has awarded over 750 scholarships, supported more than 100 media internships, and delivered extensive mentorship programmes across key industries. Aziz is also leading the regeneration of Criterion Capital’s Grade II-listed London Trocadero, transforming the landmark into a 1,000-capacity mosque and community centre - a long-term investment in cultural and faith infrastructure in a major global city.
Alongside his charitable endeavours, Aziz is establishing a scalable, world-class co-investment platform in Abu Dhabi, working with UAE institutions to deploy capital into transformative urban and living-sector opportunities across Europe and the Middle East, with a continued focus on sustainable social outcomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment