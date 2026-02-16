​FTSE 100 Nears Record High As USD/JPY Finds Support And Silver Price Bounces Back

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​Asia trading muted by holidays:

Regional markets were subdued with China, South Korea and Taiwan closed for Lunar New Year, leaving thin volumes and modest gains for Japan's Nikkei 225, up 0.2%, and MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, up 0.4%.

​Weak Japan GDP cools sentiment:

Japan's economy expanded just 0.2% annualised in the fourth quarter (Q4), well below the 1.6% forecast, reinforcing calls for additional fiscal stimulus and taking some shine off recent equity strength.

​Futures tick higher ahead of key data:

US and European equity futures edged firmer as investors looked ahead to Friday's US Q4 gross domestic product (GDP) release and global manufacturing surveys; US growth is expected at 3.0%, down from 4.4%.

​AI capex boom squeezes buybacks:

Hyperscaler capital spending plans have climbed to $660bn, contributing to a 7% annual decline in S&P 500 buybacks and driving rotation into defensive sectors such as consumer staples, while software stocks have fallen 24% over three months.

​Bond yields fall as cuts are priced:

Two-year Treasury yields closed at 3.41%, the lowest since mid-2022, with markets pricing a 68% chance of a Federal Reserve (Fed) cut in June and roughly 62bp of easing this year.

​Dollar steadies, gold slips:

The US dollar index - down 0.8% last week - was slightly firmer against the Japanese yen at 153.05, while gold fell 1.3% to $4973 an ounce and oil held steady amid reports OPEC may resume output increases from April.

​FTSE 100 trades near record highs

​The FTSE 100 continues to trade near last week's record high at 10,543, a rise above which would likely engage the 11,000 area.

​Immediate resistance sits at the 4 February high at 10,482 and support at 10,429 - 10,426 as well as at 10,379. While remaining above the latter, short-term upside pressure is expected to be maintained.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 12 February low at 10,211.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 20 January low at 10,379.

FTSE 100 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​USD/JPY finds support

USD/JPY has rapidly come off last week's ¥157.72 high and slid all the way to Thursday's ¥152.27 low, above which it has been holding since then before beginning to recover some recently lost ground on Monday with Thursday's high at ¥153.76 being in sight. Further up beckons the mid-December low at ¥154.40.

​A fall through ¥152.27 would likely lead to the late January trough at ¥152.10 being eyed.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 12 February low at ¥152.27.

​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral while above the January low at ¥152.10 but below the ¥159.42 January peak.

USD/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​Silver holds at support

​The price of silver is seen holding above Friday's $73.9829 low, made close to its 8 January $73.8425 low. Were these levels to give way, the late December and early February lows at $71.3157 - $70.0750 would be back in view.

​As long as last week's low at $73.9829 holds, though, Friday's high at $79.3592 remain in sight, a rise above which would probably push the late December to early January highs at $82.7706 - $84.0301 to the fore.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 13 February low at $73.9829.

​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral with a bearish bias while above the 6 February low at $64.0626.

Silver daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

