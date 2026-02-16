Jeannie Marie Paterson is a Professor at Melbourne Law School. She teaches consumer protection and consumer credit law, and the impact of new technologies in these markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.