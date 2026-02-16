Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jeannie Marie Paterson

Jeannie Marie Paterson


2026-02-16 05:05:08
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Law (consumer protections and credit law), The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles Activity

Jeannie Marie Paterson is a Professor at Melbourne Law School. She teaches consumer protection and consumer credit law, and the impact of new technologies in these markets.

Experience
  • 2011–present Associate Professor, University of Melbourne
  • 2019–present Professor, University of Melbourne

The Conversation

MENAFN16022026000199003603ID1110745939



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search