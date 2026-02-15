Tasklink Launched As Smart Platform For Hiring Technical Talent And Freelancers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the digital business environment continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Tasklink has been launched as a specialised smart digital platform focused on hiring technical professionals and freelancers.

The platform aims to enable companies to access technical expertise quickly and in a structured manner, through a professional framework aligned with the requirements of modern projects.

The launch comes in response to the growing challenges within the technical recruitment landscape, particularly the need for faster project delivery, on-demand specialised skills, and the difficulties in identifying suitable talent within limited timeframes.

As businesses increasingly rely on digital solutions across various sectors, Tasklink introduces a practical model that allows companies to build flexible technical teams efficiently, without the traditional complexities associated with conventional hiring procedures.

The platform operates through a smart matching mechanism that connects companies with developers, technical experts, and freelancers based on each project's specific requirements, including scope of work, budget, and timeline.

It places strong emphasis on execution quality and clearly defined responsibilities. In addition, Tasklink provides a structured environment for managing project stages and tracking progress, enhancing operational efficiency and elevating the overall professional collaboration experience.

Tasklink offers transparent digital hiring experience by organising contractual and financial processes and delivering a comprehensive professional framework for managing short-term technical projects as well as ongoing collaborations. This approach grants organisations greater operational flexibility while minimising risks commonly associated with project execution.

The platform serves a broad range of business segments, including large enterprises, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses seeking reliable solutions for hiring technical talent and executing projects within a well-structured professional system.

Tasklink is developed under Al Sharq Technology Solutions, a subsidiary of Dar Al Sharq Group, reinforcing its credibility and reflecting its foundation on established institutional expertise in delivering technology solutions and digital services.

The platform also incorporates a financial mechanism designed to safeguard the rights of both parties. Payments made by the requested organisation are managed through the platform's wallet until the assigned employee or freelancer completes and delivers the agreed scope of work in accordance with the defined terms.

