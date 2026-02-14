Qatari Companies In Focus At Agriteq 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A large number of visitors are thronging the beachfront area of the Katara Cultural Village to visit the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition, (AgriteQ) 2026, with the local companies attracting huge interest from visitors.

Qatari establishments, such as Hassad Food, Baladna, and Mazzraty, are displaying many of their products at prominent locations at the exhibition area.

Major farms and plant nurseries in the country are also participating in the





The Baladna pavilion.

Bringing together leading companies, global experts, startups, investors, and government entities, AgriteQ showcases the latest technologies, products, and solutions shaping the future of the agricultural sector.

The exhibition aims to advance Qatar's agricultural development by providing a dynamic platform that brings together global innovators, industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders for shaping the future of sustainable agriculture.

With a huge stall at the entrance of the exhibition, Hassad Food displays all their services and products providing a glimpse of Qatar's efforts at food





A display at the exhibition.

They also highlight some of the advances that have been made in food security highlighting its national and international projects.

The Baladna station located inside the exhibition area showcases many of their products and lures the visitors with their quality products.

They include many of their milk and dairy products, various varieties of cheese, and juices, among





Visitors at the exhibition stalls.

The Mazzraty pavilion offers an immersive experience for the visitors, providing them with a huge display of their products.

Mazzraty's booth also showcases many of the technologies used in their farm and provides a comprehensive view of their production methods as well as the products.

The exhibition is dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge technologies, modern farming solutions, and environmentally responsible practices that support Qatar's national vision for food security and long-term resilience.

It also aims to empower farmers, inspire innovation, and promote investment opportunities that drive sustainable growth across the agricultural sector.

The exhibition has a station named“Farmers Market”, where local agricultural products are sold.

A favourite area of many of the visitors, people can get fresh local agricultural products at a very affordable price from the Farmers Market.

Many of the leading farms in the country are also participating in the exhibition, showcasing their products and services.

Designed to foster collaboration and drive industry transformation, AgriteQ offers a comprehensive experience covering every dimension of agriculture, from plant production, livestock, and fisheries to food processing, smart farming, and environmental sustainability.

AgriteQ 2026 also presents a wide range of supporting activities designed to enrich the visitor experience and enhance exhibitor visibility across all sectors.

These activities include Livestock Zone and Auction Stage, Live Cooking Stage, Kids Workshop Area, Zoo Tent, Food and Beverage Area, and Qatar Lens, an exhibition of photographs depicting the beauty of Qatar's agricultural landscape.

