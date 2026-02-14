Ukraine Ready For Agreement To Bring Real Peace: Zelensky

MENAFN - IANS) Kyiv, Feb 15 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Munich, Germany that Ukraine is ready for an agreement that will bring real peace, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

"Ukraine is ready for an agreement that will bring real peace to us, to Ukraine, to Europe," he said during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, adding that the crisis can be ended, first of all, with dignity. "This is the most important thing for us," Zelensky said.

According to him, Europe is practically not present at the negotiating table, which is a "big mistake." Ukrainians are trying to fully engage Europe in the negotiating process so that "the interests of Europe and the voice of Europe are taken into account," Xinhua news agebcy reported.

He added that Ukraine will do everything to make these negotiations successful and is in constant communication with US representatives.

Meanwhile, Russia is ready to seek a negotiated solution to the Ukraine crisis based on understandings reached by the leaders of Russia and the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier this month.

He said Russia remains fully committed to the outcomes of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held in the US city of Anchorage, Alaska in August last year, and noted that Moscow expects its interests to be fully taken into account in the process of reaching mutually acceptable agreements with partners open to honest and direct dialogue.

Lavrov said Russia would continue to uphold truth and justice in international affairs and promote a multipolar world grounded in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, adding that Moscow would oppose double standards, hidden agendas, imposed settlement formulas, as well as practices of neocolonialism and hegemonism.

The foreign minister also said Russia would prioritize strengthening strategic partnerships with emerging centers of a multipolar world, adding that Russia and like-minded partners would work to accelerate the development of sanctions-resistant mechanisms for trade, investment, financial and logistical cooperation.