Akshay Kumar At Flower Show, To Lead 'Mumbai Clean League' Drive

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday stepped out in the city to inaugurate Andheri's flower show, modelled on the lines of BMC's annual exhibition at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo in Byculla. The two-day festival, being held on February 14 and 15 from 8am to 9pm, has been initiated by Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam. Speaking at the event, Akshay said, "Mumbai is a very busy city. Some people are rushing to meetings, others are racing against deadlines, some are heading to shoots. Some have to rush to their families. I've even seen that some don't have time you stop someone to ask the time, they may not even have a moment to tell you. So, today, BMC has organized this lovely flower show. I would say that this flower show should take place twice a year, so people can pause and reconnect with themselves. When you walk through the show, you begin to understand the quiet power of patience."

Akshay Kumar to Lead 'Mumbai Clean League'

The BMC has also accepted a suggestion given by renowned Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar under the BJP's 'Awaaz Mumbaikaranchaa, Sankalp Bhajapcha' campaign to organise a citywide cleanliness competition. MLA Ameet Satam said, "The competition, titled 'Mumbai Clean League' -- a name coined by Akshay Kumar -- will be led by him. This initiative will help improve Mumbai's ranking in the Swachh Bharat mission. The cleanliness drive will involve citizen participation across the city. The evaluation process will be conducted by a third-party agency to be appointed by the BMC."

Details of the Flower Show

MLA Ameet Satam further said the flower show features a range of flowers, ornamental plants, vegetables and rare species. "Floral replicas of a Shivling, an elephant and a peacock are among the key attractions. The exhibition is open to the public free of charge until 9pm on Sunday," added MLA Ameet Satam.

The event is being organised by the BMC in association with the Tree Authority, Tree Cities and Majhi Vasundhara initiative. The civic body's K-West ward has spearheaded the arrangements.

Among those present at the inauguration were BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, local BJP corporator Sudha Singh, deputy municipal commissioner Bhagyashree Kapase, ward officer Chakrapani Alle, and garden superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi. Students and local residents attended the event in large numbers.

