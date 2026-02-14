403
Arab League Honors Artist Shalimar Sharbatly with the “Inspiring Woman” Medal
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The Arab League, represented by the Women Leadership Union, honored the internationally acclaimed Saudi artist Shalimar Sharbatly with the Inspiring Woman Medal, in recognition of her influential artistic career and her pioneering role in promoting Arab art on the global stage. The award coincided with the launch of the first edition of the “Shalimar’s Impression” initiative in Dubai.
The ceremony was attended by the Secretary-General of the Women Leadership Union, Hala Adly Hussein, who traveled to Dubai with an official delegation specifically to present the medal, highlighting the cultural and artistic prominence of Shalimar Sharbatly in both the Arab and international art scenes.
“Shalimar’s Impression”: An Artistic Platform with an Arab Vision
The event, organized by Hivers Marketing, featured an exceptional artistic experience blending visual creativity, luxury, and national pride. During the event, the launch of the “Shalimar’s Impression” initiative was announced—a comprehensive artistic and cultural project by Shalimar Sharbatly aimed at providing an innovative creative experience from Dubai to a global audience. The initiative integrates visual arts with community programs and international events, seeks to highlight contemporary Arab artistic identity, supports women empowerment, and leverages art as a soft power to foster cultural dialogue and open new spaces for interaction between creativity, thought, and innovation, reinforcing the presence of Arab art worldwide.
Upcoming Participation in the Dubai International Boat Show 2026
The organizers announced that Shalimar Sharbatly will create artwork on boats during the Dubai International Boat Show 2026, taking place at Dubai Harbour from April 8 to 12, the premier event in luxury yachts, speedboats, and maritime innovations. This participation will be in collaboration with the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, with the artwork later to be auctioned publicly—an innovative experience combining art, sports, and community engagement.
The initiative also supports the national team Victory Team, which has achieved 28 world championships in speedboat racing since the 1990s, reflecting the UAE’s leadership in the field.
Official Statements
On this occasion, Dr. Hala Adly Hussein stated: "Honoring Shalimar Sharbatly and awarding her the Inspiring Woman Medal reflects the role of the Women Leadership Union, as part of the Arab League, in highlighting pioneering Arab women whose creativity has strengthened Arab cultural identity and its presence internationally. Her artistic journey represents an inspiring model for Arab women capable of combining creativity with a humanitarian mission. The launch of 'Shalimar’s Impression' from Dubai embodies the emirate’s global standing as a hub for creativity and emphasizes the role of art as a soft power for building cultural bridges."
Artist Shalimar Sharbatly expressed her pride in the honor, noting that it recognizes Saudi and Arab art and Arab women’s creativity before being a personal accolade. She added that the medal represents an ongoing responsibility to continue producing art that conveys cultural and humanitarian messages and reflects Arab identity on the global stage. She also highlighted that launching “Shalimar’s Impression” from Dubai is a milestone in her career, providing a creative platform that merges art, innovation, and community engagement.
In her statement, Samah Abu Ouf, Chairperson of Hivers Marketing, said: "We are proud to organize this exceptional event and launch the 'Shalimar’s Impression' platform from Dubai, celebrating Arab artistic creativity and highlighting the inspiring journey of Shalimar Sharbatly as a leading model of talent and innovation. The platform represents a new vision that unites art, Arab identity, and contemporary creativity, affirming Dubai’s global standing as a center for arts, culture, and innovation." She concluded by expressing her deep gratitude to their partners of success, emphasizing that OTT Cyber Security played an active and distinguished role in participating, supporting, and sponsoring the event.
Artistic Showcase and Fashion Presentation
The event took place in a luxurious setting at Versace Hotel Dubai, where Shalimar Sharbatly created a live artwork on a limited-edition Rolls-Royce, in a creative experience blending art and luxury.
Coinciding with her birthday, global fashion designer Hany El Behairy presented a spectacular fashion show and gifted Shalimar a special design to celebrate the launch of “Shalimar’s Impression”.
The ceremony was attended by renowned director Khaled Youssef, along with a distinguished group of intellectuals and public figures, including poets Gamal Bakhit and Abdullah Hassan, and Dr. Mazhar Shaheen.
