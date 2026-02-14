403
Trump Signals Support for Regime Change in Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed approval of the prospect of leadership change in Iran, suggesting it could bring a positive outcome. Speaking to reporters following his trip to Fort Bragg in North Carolina, he indicated that such a shift might ultimately benefit the situation.
“Seems like that would be the best thing that could happen," Trump said.
Reflecting on decades of strained relations, he added, "For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk. Legs blown off, arms blown off, faces blown off. We've been going on for a long time. So let's see what happens,"
In addition to his remarks on Iran’s leadership, Trump emphasized that significant American military capabilities have been deployed to the region. The United States has continued increasing its forces in the Middle East amid rising tensions and warnings of potential action against Tehran following nationwide protests that erupted late last year.
According to officials, Trump underscored that reinforcements are either already in place or on their way. "Additional power, as you know, and other carriers going out shortly, so we'll see it now, if we could get it settled for once," he said.
When questioned about who he envisions leading Iran should change occur, the president declined to elaborate. "I don’t want to talk about that. There are people."
Trump has previously indicated that Washington stands ready to mobilize a substantial military presence if diplomatic efforts with Tehran collapse. Addressing reporters about the decision to dispatch a second aircraft carrier, he stated: "Well, in case we don't make a deal, we'll need it ... If we have a deal, we could cut it short. It'll be leaving. It'll be leaving very soon. We have one out there that just arrived ... We have it ready. A big, a very big force,"
As reported by media outlets, the US plans to deploy the USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East in support of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, reinforcing its military footprint in the region.
