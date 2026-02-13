Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
VERSES AI Inc. Will Hold A Company Overview And Update


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the“Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, announces a corporate update webinar for investors.

On Wednesday, February 18th at 10am PST / 1pm EST, VERSES Interim CEO David T. Scott, President & COO James Hendrickson and CFO James Christodoulou will provide a corporate overview and update.

About VERSES
VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation agentic software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology
