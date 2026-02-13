VERSES AI Inc. Will Hold A Company Overview And Update
On Wednesday, February 18th at 10am PST / 1pm EST, VERSES Interim CEO David T. Scott, President & COO James Hendrickson and CFO James Christodoulou will provide a corporate overview and update.
Register for the webinar at:About VERSES
VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation agentic software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius verses.ai LinkedIn X
On behalf of the Company
David T. Scott, Interim CEO, VERSES AI Inc.
Press Inquiries: ...
Investor Relations
Inquiries James Christodoulou, Chief Financial Officer
..., +1(212)970-8889
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Doppler Raises $9M Led By Pantera Capital, Becomes The Default Launch Infrastructure For Onchain Assets
CommentsNo comment