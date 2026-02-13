Law Office Of Jason M. Hatfield Attorney Lauri Thomas Secures 50 Percent Wage-Loss Award In Arkansas Workers' Compensation Case

Springdale, Arkansas – The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield announced that attorney Lauri Thomas has obtained a significant permanent partial disability award for a client in a long-running Arkansas workers' compensation case arising from a workplace injury.

The middle-aged claimant worked as a program assistant for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, where they suffered an admittedly compensable back injury from falling in a parking lot back in 2018. The claimant underwent years of treatment, including conservative care, injections, and multiple surgeries. The judge found that the claimant was entitled to permanent partial disability benefits equal to 50 percent for the body as a whole for loss of wage-earning capacity.

“This case reveals how a serious back injury can reshape a worker's life even after extensive surgery and ongoing treatment,” Jason Hatfield said.“The Commission's decision recognizes that their ability to compete in the labor market has been significantly reduced, even if they retain some capacity for sedentary work.”

The judge also awarded an attorney fee of 25 percent of the indemnity benefits, to be paid one-half by the carrier and one-half by the claimant, with no fee on medical benefits. This decision underscores the continued role of wage-loss analysis in Arkansas workers' compensation cases, particularly when injured workers retain limited work capacity but face diminished job-market prospects.

CASE INFORMATION

Springdale District Court

Hernandez v. Department of Human Services

WCC No. G802688

