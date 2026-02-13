Bengaluru Multi-Vehicle Collision: Who Were The 7 Victims Of Hoskote Tragedy? Full Details Of Students And Biker

A horrific chain-reaction crash near Hoskote has tragically killed seven people, including six students and a biker. The disaster happened when a speeding XUV car slammed into a bike and then a canter truck.

The deceased biker Gagan (26) was working as a supervisor at Safal Market and was a resident of Devanayakanahalli (Devanahalli taluk). The accident occurred while he was returning home after finishing work at the factory. He was the pillar of support for the entire family.

Biker Gagan was killed in the merriment of 6 students. Gagan's uncle Devaraj said,“Gagan was the pillar of our house. His mother is blind. He was the only son. He was hit by a car from behind and died on the spot.”

One of the deceased youths, Ashwin Nair, was 17 years old. He was studying at RV PU College in Yelahanka. Ashwin, who had gone out with friends for a night out yesterday after his exams, left home without informing his mother.

The mother, who thought her son was sleeping at home, was worried when the security guard came in the morning and said,“Your son has gone with his friends in a car.” When the mother called her son, the police picked up the phone and said that there was an accident and your son has died. This news came as a shock to Ashwin's family, who had come to Bengaluru two years ago.

Another student who died in the accident, Arhan Sharif, lived in Fraser Town. Arhan, who was studying in class 10, was supposed to go to Mecca via Dubai with his family on Monday for an Umrah pilgrimage. A ticket had also been booked for the purpose.

Arhan's uncle, Syed, said,“He had gone with his friends at night without telling anyone. It was only when the police were called in the morning that we came to know about the incident. All my son's dreams have been shattered.”

The deceased youth, Ethan George, had told the family at night saying, "I will sleep in my room."

When the police called in the morning, the father said, "Our son is at home." He then went to the room and knocked on the door, but no one answered. The news that his son had died was confirmed only when he got worried and rushed to the hospital. The family collapsed there.

Speaking about the incident, Chandrakanth, Bengaluru Rural SP, said,“A terrible accident occurred in the limits of Sulibele police station. Seven people have died. Initially, the severity of the accident was such that no one could be identified. All the deceased were youths aged 16 to 20. The XUV car first hit a bike and then a canter. An investigation into this case has been ordered under the leadership of Hoskote DySP..”

A Mahindra XUV 700 car with registration number KA 03 NW 0138, which was speeding from Hoskote towards Devanahalli, collided with a motorcycle that was moving in front of it. The impact of the collision caused the biker, Gagan (26), to be thrown from the motorcycle and died on the spot.

The car then lost control and overturned, hitting the road divider and then hitting a Canter vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The collision caused the Canter to overturn and fall onto the side road, and its rear wheel fell into the middle of the road, causing the Brezza car coming after it to hit it. The scene of the accident, which took place one after the other, is a vivid example of what a terrible accident could have been. Due to the severity of the accident, six youths in the XUV car lost their lives on the spot. The condition of the car was so badly damaged that the airbags were completely opened and blasted.

1. Ashwin Nair,

Father: Ajith Nair,

Age: 17 years,

1st PUC student, RV PU College, Yelahanka,

Address: Kothanur.

2. Ethan George,

Father: John George,

Age: 17 years,

1st PUC student, RV PU College, Yelahanka,

Address: Hulimavu – Hennur

3 Sharif,

Father: Nurullah Sharif,

Age: 16 years,

10th grade student, CMR School,

Address: HVR Layout.

4. Ayan Ali,

Father: Azgar Ali,

Age: 17 years,

10th grade student, CMR School,

Address: Kothanur.

5. Bharat,

Father: Gopi,

Age: 17 years,

10th grade student, Shobhana Memorial School,

Address: Fraser

6,

Father: Feroz,

Age: 18 years,

Address: Kammanahalli.

7. Gagan,

Father: Nagarajappa,

Age: 26 years,

Occupation: Safal Market – Supervisor,

Address: Devanayakanahalli, Chennarayapatna Taluk,

(Two-wheeler rider).

Injured Canter driver

Balasubrahmanyam,

age: 32 years,

Santhehalli village, Kasaba hobli, Malur taluk.