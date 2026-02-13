Aqua Home Care Statewide Coverage Is First For In-Home Care Industry

MENAFN - GetNews)



Statewide presence expands access to consistent, trusted in-home care for families across Florida

FLORIDA, USA - February 13, 2026 - Aqua Home Care announced it's the first in-home care company to achieve statewide coverage across all 11 AHCA regions significantly expanding access to consistent, localized care for families across the state. This milestone reflects more than a decade of steady growth while staying true to a guiding principle: a no client left behind approach that prioritizes helping families find the best possible care, even when another service option is the better fit.

With a nurse registry of more than 2,500 credentialed care providers and growing, Aqua Home Care continues to strengthen its ability to support Floridians who rely on in-home care. Services include companionship and daily assistance, specialized Dementia and Alzheimer's care, live-in and 24-hour support, and post-hospitalization recovery.

Care coordination becomes more challenging when patients are discharged outside of a facility's local market, particularly in areas where discharge planners have limited familiarity with available providers. Aqua Home Care's statewide presence provides hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, long-term care insurance providers, and other healthcare organizations with reliable local support in every region, enabling efficient coordination of in-home care as well as connections to other community-based services when needed. By leveraging established relationships and regional knowledge statewide, Aqua Home Care helps care teams navigate local provider options, reduce delays, and support smoother transitions of care, including situations involving travel, temporary stays, medical visits, or relocation within Florida.

Aqua Home Care's statewide expansion has been achieved without reliance on private equity investment or acquisition-driven growth. Instead, the company has scaled organically through a close-knit team culture rooted in trust, stability, and long-term relationships.“Our company culture is something we truly cherish and has been a key factor enabling us to grow year over year,” said Eric Young, Founder of Aqua Home Care.“We have grown responsibly by making deliberate decisions that support our care providers and protect our clients.”







With Florida's aging population accelerating, U.S. Census projections show that by 2034 older adults will outpace the capacity of today's healthcare infrastructure. At the same time, Florida consistently ranks near the bottom nationally for care provider availability, intensifying pressure on families and healthcare providers statewide. In response, Aqua Home Care has made care provider engagement a long-term strategic focus by expanding recruitment efforts, advocating for sustainable compensation, and building strong relationships with care providers who choose to work with the registry. By prioritizing these partnerships, Aqua Home Care strengthens access to qualified care while supporting families as care needs grow more complex across Florida.

About Aqua Home Care

Aqua Home Care is a Florida-based Nurse Registry dedicated to providing trusted, compassionate in-home care services, including specialized Dementia and Alzheimer's care, live-in and 24-hour support, and post-hospitalization assistance. Built on a foundation of professionalism, reliability, and stability, Aqua Home Care carefully screens and supports its care providers to ensure consistent, high-quality care, delivering in-home care that grows with you.

