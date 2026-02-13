CELLO Releases Deeply Personal New LP“Singing To Serpents” March 1 Celebrates With Free Pittsburgh Album Release Party March 12

PITTSBURGH, PA - February 13, 2026 - Genre-defying singer-songwriter, poet, and performer Cello (Marcello Valletta) will release his powerful new LP, Singing to Serpents, on March 1, 2026, marking a bold artistic statement rooted in vulnerability, introspection, and emotional truth. To celebrate the release, Cello will host a FREE album release party and live performance at Spirit, located at 242 51st St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201, on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 7:30 PM ET (doors open at 6:30 PM). For additional event information, call 412-586-4441.

Singing to Serpents is a genre-fluid, deeply personal body of work that showcases Cello's unique ability to blur the lines between music, spoken word, and emotional storytelling. Drawing inspiration from personal mythology and life's most vulnerable moments, the album invites listeners into a sonic landscape where each song serves as both confession and catharsis.

A seasoned actor and published poet, Marcello Valletta has long used storytelling as a creative and personal outlet. Under the name Cello, he transforms lived experience into evocative music that balances raw emotion with artistic sophistication. The new album continues that tradition, offering nine tracks that explore themes of transformation, faith, emotional struggle, healing, and personal growth. Rather than offering tidy conclusions, Singing to Serpents embraces honesty and connection, allowing listeners to find their own meaning within the music.

Track Listing – Singing to Serpents

Stay HereElevateSucks to Be UsedFull MoonSo LongCravingsPrayFaithSleeping

The album release party promises an immersive evening of live performance, community connection, and celebration of artistic authenticity. Known for creating intimate, emotionally charged performances, Cello's live shows invite audiences into an interactive and deeply personal musical experience.

Singing to Serpents will be available on major streaming platforms beginning March 1, 2026.

About Cello (Marcello Valletta)

Cello is a singer-songwriter, poet, and performer whose work transcends traditional genre boundaries. A seasoned actor and published poet, Valletta channels his passion for storytelling into music that resonates with emotional honesty and artistic depth. His work merges introspection with dynamic sonic textures, offering listeners an immersive experience that feels both intimate and universal. With Singing to Serpents, Cello continues to explore themes of identity, healing, and spiritual transformation through music that is fearless, vulnerable, and deeply human.

