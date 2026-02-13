How Racehorses Are Trained For The Dubai World Cup

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Have you ever wondered how racehorses are trained for the region's most iconic horse race? In the early hours of the morning, long before spectators arrive and race nights take centre stage, Meydan is already in motion. By 5am, its vast grounds are active with running horses, their legs inspected, and feed buckets checked, as trainers begin another day of preparation during the Carnival season.

Horse trainer Ed Crisford takes care of all 30 horses at the Meydan Stables, where he has been working for the last 10 years.

His father, Simon, and he worked for Godolphin, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai's very own stable and breeding team. Nowadays, Crisford spends his time between the UAE and England.

Not all horses based at Meydan are being prepared for the Dubai World Cup night.“Most of them compete in the Carnival,” Crisford explains.“The best ones then run on World Cup night, if they're good enough.”

He describes the stable structure as a pyramid, with many horses at the base and only a few at the top reaching the sport's highest level.

Carnival races run on an almost weekly basis, whereas the World Cup is seen as a spectacle of its own right.

This year, it will fall on March 28, with a $30.5 million prize pool. A month before the Cup, on February 28, will be the Emirates Super Saturday, which will determine the finalists for the famed World Cup. The event itself consists of nine races, each run over different distances and surfaces.

Crisford says that by mid-season, trainers usually have an idea of which horses might be capable of making it that far.

“I've got a bit of an idea,” he says.“But it's still a long season.” Horses that perform well in key Carnival races are gradually stepped up into more competitive fields, following a programme designed around surface, distance, and timing.

Early start at the stables

Crisford's day usually starts around 5am, when he and other staff members come to the stables and do a thorough inspection of all the horses. This includes meticulously checking the horses' legs, their temperatures, what they've eaten, and how much they've eaten overnight. It's all very deliberate, meant to give Crisford and other trainers a moment to assess each horse's training needs for the day.

Crisford runs on a strict schedule and keeps a very organised spreadsheet for each horse, which makes it easier for the horse riders who will train with these animals that day.

Some horses take the day off from having a human on their back and run on a treadmill, large enough to fit one fully grown stallion. These help alleviate some pressure off the horse's limbs in a more controlled environment. Some also use Meydan's“swimming pool”, a long stretch of water that fits one horse at a time. Crisford adds that these amenities are not typical for a stable and serve more as a luxury for the horses.

Like a headmaster at a school

Crisford likens horse training to being“headmaster of a school”. The horse's owner sends them to him, the“headmaster”, and each week he has to send detailed reports to the parents (owners) on their behaviour and training progress.“Each horse is different. Some are naughty, some are well-behaved,” he said.“With each one, you're trying to work out exactly what their strengths and weaknesses are. And then it's my job to put them in what they're capable of,” referring to the kind of race the horse will take part in.

While many horses will remain in Dubai throughout the season, others will return to England after the World Cup. International runners arriving solely for the World Cup night typically travel just days before racing, while horses competing across the season arrive earlier to allow time to acclimatise.

Despite the scale of the operation and the pressure of the Carnival, Crisford says his focus remains simple. He enjoys being around the horses and working within the sport he grew up watching.“There's not many better feelings than getting a winner,” he says.



