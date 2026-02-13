India's Modi Congratulates Bangladesh's BNP Tarique Rahman On 'Decisive' Election Win

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on what he described as a 'decisive victory' in the country's recent elections.

“This victory reflects the trust and confidence of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” Modi said in a post on social media, addressing Rahman.

He added that India remains committed to supporting a 'democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh'.

“I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our multifaceted relationship and advance our shared development goals,” he added.

After years of being overshadowed by his parents, Rahman - heir to one of Bangladesh's most influential political families - has finally stepped into the national spotlight.

At 60, the BNP chief is preparing to take charge of the South Asian nation of 170 million people, driven by what he describes as a determination to“do better”.

A year and a half after the deadly uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina's long rule, the BNP declared a“sweeping victory” in Thursday's parliamentary elections.

Widely known as Tarique Zia, he bears a name deeply tied to Bangladesh's political history. He was just 15 when his father, President Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated in 1981.

His mother, Khaleda Zia, a three-time prime minister and one of the country's most prominent political figures, passed away in December at age 80 - only days after Rahman's long-awaited return home.

Inputs from AFP



