MB&F Reinvents The Chronograph With The LM Sequential Flyback EVO

A chronograph is hardly a novelty. It has been part of watchmaking for generations, appearing in countless guises and configurations, shaped by sport, aviation, and, at times, the need to make a statement. And yet, for all that history, the idea has remained remarkably consistent. MB&F has never been comfortable with that kind of acceptance. Rather than refining what already exists, Maximilian Büsser and his friends have made a habit of stepping back, asking questions, and rebuilding from first principles.

As the world's first horological concept laboratory, MB&F has never chased incremental progress. The Legacy Machine collection, in particular, takes the spirit of 19th-century watchmaking and reimagines it with a contemporary boldness that feels deliberate and decorative. The EVO lineage pushes this thinking further still, adapting high complications for everyday life without stripping them of their intellectual depth.

The LM Sequential marked a crucial turning point in that evolution. When it debuted in 2022 as MB&F's first chronograph and twentieth calibre, it did not simply expand the brand's technical vocabulary; it quietly but decisively reframed what a chronograph could be. The industry took notice. That same year, it was awarded the GPHG Aiguille d'Or, a rare acknowledgement that something genuinely new had entered the conversation. Central to this achievement was Stephen McDonnell, the watchmaker behind the LM Perpetual, whose work consistently prioritises logic and usability over reverence for tradition.

The LM Sequential Flyback EVO is the next, carefully considered chapter of that story. Crafted in grade 5 titanium and paired with an aquamarine dial plate, it brings the flyback function into the EVO family for the first time. This was never about rushing a feature to market. The movement had been designed with flyback capability, but MB&F waited, allowing the idea to mature through prototyping and refinement. What distinguishes this piece is not the presence of two chronographs, but how they interact. Each chronograph is fully independent, featuring its own seconds and minutes displays, as well as its own set of pushers. Then there is the Twinverter at nine o'clock-a binary switch that reverses the running state of both chronographs at once. One press can start both, stop both, or alternate. In practice, this opens up a range of timing possibilities that feel intuitive and useful, from split-second comparisons to cumulative tracking across multiple tasks.

The flyback function adds another layer of practicality. Resetting and restarting a running chronograph now happens in a single action, a small detail that makes a significant difference in real-world use. Making this work reliably within a complex architecture demanded mechanical ingenuity. McDonnell's internally jewelled vertical clutches, combined with specially developed jewelled rollers within the flyback system, reduce friction and energy loss, which is critical when two chronographs are sharing the same movement. Visually, the watch is unmistakably EVO. The absence of a conventional bezel opens the dial beneath the domed sapphire, while the inclined time display at six o'clock improves legibility and draws the watch towards the wearer.

The LM Sequential Flyback EVO does not dwell on the romance of the chronograph's past. It looks forward, asking how this complication should function in modern life. In answering that, MB&F shows that innovation is not about piling on complexity, but about making complexity feel natural, and, above all, human.

Estimated price‭:‬‭ ‬ CHF 168,000



