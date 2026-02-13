QIIB Announces First Monthly Winner Of 2026 For 'Joud' Savings Account Prize Worth QR100,000

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the winner of the first monthly prize for 2026 under its 'Joud' Savings Account, valued at QR100,000.

This marks the first draw since the account's rewards were restructured to enhance customer opportunities and increase the value of the offered prizes.

The draw was held at QIIB's headquarters in the presence of bank officials and a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Talal Al-Jaidah, Head of Banking Products at QIIB, presented the winning customer, Mohammad Abdulrahman A Al-Abdulla with a prize cheque during a ceremony held at the Bank's headquarters.

On this occasion, Al-Jaidah commented:“We congratulate the winner of the first monthly prize for 2026. At QIIB, we remain committed to rewarding our customers by continuously improving our savings products and adding meaningful benefits that align with their aspirations and support their financial goals”.

He noted,“This draw marks a fresh start following the restructuring of the 'Joud' savings account rewards. We have significantly increased both the value and appeal of the prizes by replacing the previous single annual prize with two annual prizes of QR1m each, alongside a monthly prize of QR100,000.

This enhanced structure gives customers more opportunities to win and delivers real, tangible value from their savings”.

He stated:“The continued strong demand for the 'Joud' Savings Account reflects our customers' trust in the product and its success in meeting their savings needs. It also reflects QIIB's commitment to delivering innovative banking solutions that combine attractive returns with rewarding incentive opportunities”.

Al-Jaidah encouraged customers to take advantage of the benefits of the 'Joud' savings account by increasing their balances to boost their chances of winning cash prizes, while also benefiting from the profit returns offered by the account.

Joud savings account from QIIB is among the leading savings products in the local market, offering customers a wide range of benefits, including substantial cash prizes, along with regularly distributed profit returns, while allowing deposits and withdrawals at any time.

All QIIB customers holding a 'Joud' savings account are eligible to enter the various prize draws, with each additional QR10,000 in account balance earning an extra chance to win one of the prizes offered throughout the year.