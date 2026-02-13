IBPC Qatar, Embassy Of India Ignite 'AI Impact Summit Pulse' To Craft Global Human-Centric Legacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As India prepares for the landmark India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Indian Business & Professionals Council (IBPC) Qatar, under the patronage of the Embassy of India, has successfully launched a visionary series of sessions in Doha. These events mark a historic milestone in the 'India-Qatar Corridor,' fostering a shared legacy of innovation that prioritizes human welfare on a global scale.

The 2026 Summit represents the pinnacle of a global journey. While the world's focus has evolved through three previous foundational gatherings, India is now steering the conversation toward real-world application: Bletchley Park, UK (2023): Focused on identifying catastrophic AI safety risks; Seoul, South Korea (2024): Expanded the horizon to include innovation and inclusivity; Paris, France (2025): Shifted the focus toward practical implementation and economic action.

Now, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 emerges as the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

It moves beyond broad declarations to focus on tangible outcomes, guided by the three 'Sutras': People, Planet, and Progress.

To galvaniSe the professional community in Qatar, IBPC and the Embassy of India conducted two flagship sessions designed to blend strategic vision with practical empowerment.

This high-level virtual panel, titled 'Igniting the India-Qatar Corridor,' brought together diplomatic and financial heavyweights to define how bilateral cooperation can shape the next decade of digital evolution. The dialogue featured H E Vipul (Ambassador of India to Qatar), Sheikh Mansoor bin Khalifa Al-Thani (Chairman, MBK Holding), and Mohammed Majid Al-Issa (A.V.P. Strategy Development, QNB) and was moderated by IBPC President Thaha Muhammed Abdul Kareem.

The panel explored the synergy between Indian innovation and Qatari strategic investment to ensure AI acts as a tool for social empowerment and inclusive growth.

Complementing the strategic dialogue, IBPC organised a practical session at Kanjani Hall to prepare the workforce for the AI transition. President Thaha Muhammed Abdul Kareem presented 'The Dawn of Impact,' a direct prelude to the 2026 Summit.