Armenia Announces Visa Exemption For UAE Residents From 113 Countries

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The exempted countries include India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine, among others; full list revealed PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 2:43 PM

By: Sahim Salim Add as a preferred

source on Google

Share:





UAE residents from 113 eligible countries looking for a visa-free getaway this year have a new option on the map. Armenia has announced what it called a“temporary visa exemption” for eligible foreign nationals to travel without obtaining a visa until July 1, 2026 The list includes India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine, among others (scroll down for the full list). The visa-free travel applies to residents from the 113 countries who hold a valid UAE residence permit. Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025 Citizens of the countries on the list can also travel to the Caucasian country visa-free if they hold residence permits issued by Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Oman, as well as the United States, European Union Member States or Schengen Area countries. Here is the full list:

Algeria Gabon Niger Angola Gambia North Macedonia Antigua and Barbuda Ghana Pakistan Bahamas Grenada Palau Belize Guatemala Paraguay Benin Guinea Peru Bhutan Guinea-Bissau Philippines Bolivia Guyana Rwanda Bosnia and Herzegovina Haiti Saint Kitts and Nevis Botswana Honduras Saint Lucia Brunei Darussalam India Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Burkina Faso Indonesia Senegal Burundi Iraq Seychelles Cabo Verde Israel Sierra Leone Cambodia Jamaica Solomon Islands Cameroon Jordan Somalia Canada Kenya South Africa Central African Republic Kiribati Sri Lanka Chad Lao People's Democratic Republic Sudan Chile Lebanon Suriname Colombia Liberia Syrian Arab Republic Comoros Libya Thailand Congo Madagascar Timor-Leste Costa Rica Malawi Togo Côte d'Ivoire Malaysia Trinidad and Tobago Cuba Maldives Tunisia Democratic People's Republic of Korea Mali Turkmenistan Democratic Republic of the Congo Mauritania Tuvalu Djibouti Mauritius Uganda Dominica Mexico United Republic of Tanzania Dominican Republic Micronesia Vanuatu Egypt Mongolia Venezuela El Salvador Morocco Viet Nam Equatorial Guinea Mozambique Yemen Eritrea Namibia Zambia Eswatini Nauru Zimbabwe Ethiopia Nepal State of Palestine Fiji Nicaragua

Under the new policy, eligible nationals can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days within a one-year period. The residence permit must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry.

The residence permit must be presented either as a physical card or as a sticker placed in the passport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said in a document.

Armenia introduced visa-free travel for citizens of the UAE in 2017, Qatar in 2019 and Kuwait in 2022. It extended the visa exemption to UAE residents in July 2025.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Armenia is a popular travel destination for UAE residents, particularly expatriates. The country is just a three-hour flight from the UAE, with airlines such as flydubai, Air Arabia and Wizz Air operating direct flights.

The country boasts picturesque landscapes, UNESCO-listed monasteries and a thriving culinary scene.



From 35 to 184: UAE passport strength reflects nation's rising influence Visa-free travel: 65 countries now open to Philippine passport holders

ALSO READ