Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Armenia Announces Visa Exemption For UAE Residents From 113 Countries

Armenia Announces Visa Exemption For UAE Residents From 113 Countries


2026-02-13 02:40:48
The exempted countries include India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine, among others; full list revealed
  • PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 2:43 PM
  • By:
  • Sahim Salim
UAE residents from 113 eligible countries looking for a visa-free getaway this year have a new option on the map. Armenia has announced what it called a“temporary visa exemption” for eligible foreign nationals to travel without obtaining a visa until July 1, 2026

The list includes India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine, among others (scroll down for the full list). The visa-free travel applies to residents from the 113 countries who hold a valid UAE residence permit.

Citizens of the countries on the list can also travel to the Caucasian country visa-free if they hold residence permits issued by Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Oman, as well as the United States, European Union Member States or Schengen Area countries.

Here is the full list:

AlgeriaGabonNiger
Angola Gambia North Macedonia
Antigua and Barbuda Ghana Pakistan
Bahamas Grenada Palau
Belize Guatemala Paraguay
Benin Guinea Peru
Bhutan Guinea-Bissau Philippines
Bolivia Guyana Rwanda
Bosnia and Herzegovina Haiti Saint Kitts and Nevis
Botswana Honduras Saint Lucia
Brunei Darussalam India Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Burkina Faso Indonesia Senegal
Burundi Iraq Seychelles
Cabo Verde Israel Sierra Leone
Cambodia Jamaica Solomon Islands
Cameroon Jordan Somalia
Canada Kenya South Africa
Central African Republic Kiribati Sri Lanka
Chad Lao People's Democratic Republic Sudan
Chile Lebanon Suriname
Colombia Liberia Syrian Arab Republic
Comoros Libya Thailand
Congo Madagascar Timor-Leste
Costa Rica Malawi Togo
Côte d'Ivoire Malaysia Trinidad and Tobago
Cuba Maldives Tunisia
Democratic People's Republic of Korea Mali Turkmenistan
Democratic Republic of the Congo Mauritania Tuvalu
Djibouti Mauritius Uganda
Dominica Mexico United Republic of Tanzania
Dominican Republic Micronesia Vanuatu
Egypt Mongolia Venezuela
El Salvador Morocco Viet Nam
Equatorial Guinea Mozambique Yemen
Eritrea Namibia Zambia
Eswatini Nauru Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Nepal State of Palestine
Fiji Nicaragua

Under the new policy, eligible nationals can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days within a one-year period. The residence permit must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry.

The residence permit must be presented either as a physical card or as a sticker placed in the passport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said in a document.

Armenia introduced visa-free travel for citizens of the UAE in 2017, Qatar in 2019 and Kuwait in 2022. It extended the visa exemption to UAE residents in July 2025.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Armenia is a popular travel destination for UAE residents, particularly expatriates. The country is just a three-hour flight from the UAE, with airlines such as flydubai, Air Arabia and Wizz Air operating direct flights.

The country boasts picturesque landscapes, UNESCO-listed monasteries and a thriving culinary scene.

Khaleej Times

