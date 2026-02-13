Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against China Liberal And Picard Medical And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CLEUF) and Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE:PMI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CLEUF)



Class Period: January 22 to January 30, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2026



According to the complaint, China Liberal utilized illegal means of obtaining value of the Company's public listing – coordinating with criminal scammers to carry out a pump-and-dump scheme involving the Company's shares. The complaint alleges that scammers recruited victims through advertisements on the Facebook and Instagram social media platforms promoting supposed investment clubs associated with celebrities, well-known investors, and advisory firms. Victims were led to WhatsApp groups, where scammers posed as financial advisors and encouraged victims to purchase securities whose prices the scammers were manipulating so that their co-conspirators could unload their holdings at artificially inflated prices, reaping massive illegal profits.



Plaintiffs allege that the market became aware of this fraud on January 30, 2025, and that as a result, the stock price immediately collapsed, harming investors in excess of $300 million.

For more information on the China Liberal class action go to:



Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE:PMI)



Class Period: September 2, 2025, to October 31, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2026



According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Picard was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) that Picard's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.



On October 24, 2025, Picard's stock price abruptly crashed 70%, to $3.99 per share. Since then, the Company's share price has continued to decline to approximately $2.00 per share.

For more information on the Picard class action go to:



