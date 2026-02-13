Chemed Corporation Board Of Directors Authorizes An Additional $300 Million For Stock Repurchase And Declares Quarterly Dividend Of 60 Cents
The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 60-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2026. This is equal to the dividend paid in December 2025. This represents the 219th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 54 years as a public company.
Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation ( ) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation's leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.
Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.
CONTACT: Michael D. Witzeman
(513) 762-6714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment