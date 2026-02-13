Climb's Kim Stevens, Recognized On Channel Insider's 2026 CML100 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), today announced Kim Stevens, CMO, has been named to, an annual list recognizing the most influential IT channel marketing leaders shaping the future of the global partner ecosystem.

The CML100 (Channel Marketing Leaders 100) highlights companies and executives that have demonstrated leadership in areas such as partner enablement, go-to-market strategy, innovation, growth, and ecosystem impact across the IT channel. The 2026 honorees were selected by Channel Insider's editorial team based on industry influence, strategic execution, and contributions to the broader channel community.

“I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many exceptional leaders who are shaping the future of the IT channel,” said Kim Stevens, Chief Marketing Officer at Climb.“This recognition truly belongs to our global marketing team, whose creativity, execution, and partner-first mindset drive everything we do. At Climb, our focus is on empowering partners with the strategies, programs, and support they need to grow in an increasingly complex market. This award reflects the collective efforts of our marketing, vendor, and sales teams in delivering real value across the channel ecosystem.”

According to Channel Insider, the 2026 CML100 class comprises leaders navigating rapid change across cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and managed services while delivering measurable value to partners and end customers.

“Each year, the CML100 recognizes those setting the pace for the IT channel,” said Victoria Durgin, managing editor of Channel Insider.“The 2026 honorees exemplify leadership, adaptability, and strategic vision in an increasingly complex technology landscape.”

The full list of Channel Insider's 2026 CML100 honorees is available at .

