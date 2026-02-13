2 Day International Trade Finance Course: Finance Concepts, Practices & Emerging Developments For Banking & Commercial Professionals (Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Apr 15Th - Apr 16Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The course offers market opportunities for banking and commercial professionals to expand their expertise in global trade finance, enhancing career prospects by deepening understanding of key concepts, practices, and developments in international trade.

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Trade Finance (Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Apr 15th - Apr 16th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This practical 2 day Trade Finance course has been tailored for professionals in banking, commerce and trade and industry who need to gain a closer understanding of International Trade Finance.

The programme provides a comprehensive foundation of all aspects of International Trade Finance in a global context covering the key concepts, practices and current developments.

This course will be of special interest to banking and commercial professionals, who wish to expand their knowledge base, enhance their expertise and advance their careers into the international trade finance arena.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1

Overview and Introductions

Course objectives



Introductions

Role of banks in International Trade

Key risks The Role of the International Chamber of Commerce in Trade

The worldwide movement of goods (Incoterms 2020)

Incoterms overview



11 Incoterms

Why changes were made

Relationship with commercial contract

Advantages to exporters and importers Case Study

Commercial Documents used in International Trade

Invoices



Bills of lading

Transport documents

Insurance

Certificates of Origin and Inspection

Other key documents This session is run using 'a full set of commercial documents

This session is run using a full set of commercial documents.

Methods of Payment between Seller and Buyer

Documentary Collections - Uniform Rules for Collections 522



Bank/Customer relationship

Understanding the purpose and application of URC522

Legal and practical issues

Areas of risk Case Studies

DAY 2



Documentary Letters of Credit - UCP600 Introduction

Understanding the purpose and application of Uniform Customs & Practice for Documentary Credits 600



International Standard Banking Practice ISPB 821

Banker/Customer Relationship

Risk factors when issuing letters of credit

The autonomy of letter of credit operations (Independence Principle)

Contract between Applicant and Issuing bank - reducing risk Legal opinion on contractual issues

Instructions to issue/amend credits

The importance of the application form (legal issues)



Workability of the credit Case Study: Involves checking customer Application and formal issue of the Letter of Credit

Examination of documents

The standard for examination of documents



Processing non-compliant documents as issuing bank

Processing non-compliant documents as Nominated &/or Confirming Bank

Risks arising from non-adherence to UCP 600 & ISBP 821

Bankers' duties and rights

Analysing irregularities in documents Examination of a set of documents presented under an LC

Contract Bonds and Guarantees

Types of guarantees:



Risk Assessment

Wording of Guarantees

International Banking Practices

Uniform Rules for Demand Guarantees 758

Problem Claims and Insurance against Unfair Calling Expiry and Cancellation

Also Available As a 2 Day Virtual Conference

We offer 2 formats of this programme:

Live virtual class split into 3 x 5 hour sessions starting at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. GMT with 2 x 15 min breaks at 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

The content is the same but split differently. Real life examples and documents and case studies will be used throughout.

I. VIRTUAL FORMAT

Overview and Introductions

Course objectives



Introductions Role of banks in International Trade

The worldwide movement of goods (Incoterms 2020)

Incoterms overview

Advantages to exporters and importers

Commercial Documents used in International Trade

Invoices



Bills of lading

Transport documents

Insurance

Certificates of Origin and Inspection

Other key documents

Methods of Payment between Seller and Buyer Documentary Collections - URC 522

Bank/Customer relationship



Understanding the purpose and application of Uniform Rules for Collections 522

Legal and practical issues Areas of risk

Documentary Letters of Credit - UCP600

Introduction



Understanding the purpose and application of UCP600

International Standard Banking Practice ISBP 821

Risk factors when issuing letters of credit Contract between Applicant and Issuing bank - reducing risk

Instructions to issue/amend credits

The importance of the application form (legal issues)



Workability of the credit

Case Study: build around checking customer application and formal issue of the Letter of Credit Examination of documents

The standard for examination of documents



Processing non-compliant documents as issuing bank

Processing non-compliant documents as Nominated &/or Confirming Bank

Risks arising from non-adherence to UCP 600 & ISBP 821

Bankers' duties and rights

Analysing irregularities in documents Examination of a set of documents presented under an LC

Contract Bonds and Guarantees

Types of guarantees



Risk Assessment

Wording of Guarantees

International Banking Practices

Uniform Rules for Demand Guarantees 758

Problem Claims and Insurance against Unfair Calling Expiry and Cancellation

Speakers

Warren has 34 years commercial banking experience with Barclays Bank which includes international trade finance, branch operations, payment systems, staff training and correspondent banking.

Warren has extensive overseas training and advisory experience, specialising in all aspects of international trade finance operations. Whilst at Barclays Bank, he was responsible for developing and running Trade Finance courses for the Corporate Banking Sector.

As a Trade Finance Consultant & Trainer he has provided International Trade Finance Courses to the banks and financial organisations around the world.

Warren is also a Certified Trainer in AML and Sanctions Compliance and a member of the HSBC Training Faculty for delivering AML & Sanctions Compliance Workshops worldwide.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900