Protecting IP (Intellectual Property) On The Internet Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Apr 14, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protecting IP (Intellectual Property) on the Internet Training Course (Apr 14, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The world of intellectual property can be complex, especially when you're navigating the confusing area of protecting your rights on the internet.

Are you fully up to date with what can be protected and do you know how to go about protecting your intellectual property online?

There are a multitude of laws relating to online copyright and brand protection. This webinar will bring you right up to date with the most important legislation and case law and what it means for your business in practical terms.

This information packed session will also give you an invaluable opportunity to ask the expert trainer about any particular issues affecting your business.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:



Understand what IP can be protected

Learn about the laws affecting IP protection

Get to grips with how to go about protecting your IP on the internet

Consider what a database is and who the owner of the right is

Appreciate the role of trade marks in protecting a brand Expand you knowledge of the latest law and practice

Certifications:



CPD: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



In-house lawyers

Commercial managers and business executives

Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel Business development managers

Key Topics Covered:

The internet and copyright



Basics

Existence, ownership and infringement



Is a work capable of copyright protection?



Is the work in a 'fixed' form?



Does the work qualify for UK copyright protection?



Is the work still protected by copyright?



Who is the owner of the copyright?



Will copyright be infringed?





Primary Infringement



Secondary Infringement



Are there any defences to infringement?



What remedies are available?





Civil remedies

Criminal remedies

International considerations



Berne Convention

Universal Copyright Convention

Types of moral rights

Moral rights relating to copyright works

Exploiting copyright



Assignment Licensing

The internet and database rights



Is it a database?

Does the database qualify for protection?

Who is the owner of the right?

How long does the right last?

What protection does the right give the owner?

Are there any defences to infringement? What remedies are available?

The internet and branding



Branding

Protecting branding with a mark

Is a mark capable of registration?

Registering a trade mark

Protecting a trade mark

Revocation and invalidity

Dealing with trade marks

Trade mark searches Other types of registrable marks

Final questions

