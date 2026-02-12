Observe The Holy Month Of Ramadan With Palazzo Versace Dubai

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Palazzo Versace Dubai, the city's most fashionable address, invites guests to observe the Holy Month of Ramadan in a spirit of reflection and togetherness. With a thoughtfully curated collection of experiences designed to honour the occasion, the hotel offers a refined and tranquil setting throughout the month.

During Ramadan, guests are welcomed to experience a selection of Iftar and Suhoor dining offerings across Palazzo Versace Dubai's signature venues, including the much-anticipated return of the Hikayat Ramadan Garden. Families and friends can come together to share memorable moments while enjoying diverse culinary experiences.

Hikayat Ramadan Garden

Renowned for its refined hospitality, Palazzo Versace Dubai welcomes back its signature Hikayat Ramadan Garden, offering an elegant outdoor setting for observing Ramadan. Set amidst lush palm trees and overlooking the shimmering waters of Dubai Creek, the garden provides a serene atmosphere for both Iftar and Suhoor beneath the stars.

Iftar will be served from sunset until 8pm, featuring an expansive buffet accompanied by traditional Ramadan juices. From 9pm to 3am, the venue transitions for Suhoor, where guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated à la carte menu showcasing a selection of international flavours. Enhanced by authentic Arabian décor, Hikayat Ramadan Garden offers an inviting space for both intimate and group gatherings throughout the Holy Month.

Details

What: Hikayat Ramadan Garden

Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai

Time: Iftar | Sunset to 8:30pm

Suhoor | 9pm – 3am (last order at 2am)

Time: Shisha | 9pm – 3am (last order at 2:30am)

Price: Iftar | Iftar Buffet for AED 295 per person, including house water and Ramadan juices

Suhoor | À la carte menu with a minimum spend of AED 200 per person on F&B, excluding shisha and tobacco

Price: Sofa seating available with a minimum spend of AED 2,000 on F&B, excluding shisha and tobacco (maximum 8 pax per sofa)

Age Policy: 18 years and above during Suhoor

Entertainment: Oud Player, Tanura and Turkish Sofi Dance performance from 10pm to 2:15am