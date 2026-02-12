Dr. Swift came to Saint Joseph's University in 2008, after spending 14 years in a series of senior management positions in the telecommunications and high-tech industries. His research focus is on strategic management, and technology and innovation management.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.