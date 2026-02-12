Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tim Swift

Tim Swift


2026-02-12 09:05:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Management, St. Joseph's University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Swift came to Saint Joseph's University in 2008, after spending 14 years in a series of senior management positions in the telecommunications and high-tech industries. His research focus is on strategic management, and technology and innovation management.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Management, St. Joseph's University

The Conversation

MENAFN12022026000199003603ID1110732914



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search