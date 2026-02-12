MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)In today's fintech landscape, global payment infrastructures are increasingly decisive in unlocking cross-border commerce. Juspay's Dubai DIFC HQ marks a milestone in its expansion, signaling a focus on enterprise-grade payments in the Middle East. The move aligns with GCC digitization goals and regional fintech collaboration, and demonstrates how scalable payments platforms can drive growth across international markets. This release outlines Juspay's strategy and what it means for merchants, banks, and developers navigating multi‐currency challenges.



Juspay opens a regional headquarters in DIFC Dubai to expand its Middle East presence.

The expansion aims to serve enterprise merchants, banks, and networks across GCC and MEASA.

The DIFC hub enables closer engagement with partners to scale enterprise payments. Juspay powers 500+ enterprise merchants and banks globally with full‐stack payment orchestration and related services.

Key pointsWhy this matters

This expansion signals a long‐term commitment to open, interoperable payments across the MEA region, offering an institutional‐grade platform to handle multi‐currency and regulatory challenges. It also reinforces Dubai's role as a fintech hub and positions Juspay to partner with regional banks, networks and merchants to scale payments across markets.



Regional team growth and partnerships with banks and networks in DIFC and GCC.

Adoption of Juspay's payments orchestration platform by MEA enterprises.

Regulatory and compliance readiness to support multi‐currency, cross‐border payments across GCC and MEASA. Expansion of services to additional markets in MEASA as demand scales.

What to watch next

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company/PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

Juspay Strengthens Middle East Presence with DIFC Headquarters

Dubai, February 10th, 2026 – Juspay, a global leader in payment infrastructure solutions for enterprises and banks, today announced its expansion into the Middle East with the opening of its regional headquarters in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This move marks an important step in Juspay's international expansion, deepening its focus on serving enterprise merchants, banks, and financial institutions in the Middle East. The DIFC headquarters will support closer engagement with existing partners as enterprise payment demand continues to scale.

With digital commerce accelerating in the GCC region, rapidly scaling enterprises in sectors such as airlines, hospitality, e‐commerce, and financial services face increasing complexity driven by multiple regional currencies, evolving regulations, and diverse local payment methods.

To address this complexity, Juspay's payments orchestration platform provides a unified & reliable payments stack, helping organizations optimize authorisation rates and costs, simplify compliance and scale seamlessly across GCC and global markets with institutional‐grade reliability.

Establishing operations in DIFC highlights Juspay's long‐term commitment to the Middle East, with a focus on building, regulated, and enterprise‐grade payments infrastructure in the region. As a leading global financial hub, DIFC provides a strong regulatory environment, robust infrastructure, and access to high quality talent. Juspay plans to leverage this and work closely with regional banks, acquirers, networks, and ecosystem partners to deliver scalable and reliable payment solutions tailored for enterprises operating across global markets.

With more than a decade of experience in scaling payment infrastructure, Juspay powers 500+ enterprise merchants and banks globally including Agoda, Amazon, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, IndiGo, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto & more. It offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that spans full‐stack payment orchestration, authentication, tokenisation, reconciliation, fraud solutions and more. The company also provides end‐to‐end, white‐label payment gateway and real‐time payments infrastructure tailored for banks. Together these capabilities enable merchants and banks to deliver seamless, reliable and scalable payment experiences to the end‐consumers.

Speaking about Juspay's regional focus, Nakul Kothari, head of Middle East & APAC said,“By establishing our presence in the Middle East with DIFC, we continue our mission of building innovative payment solutions rooted in deep local market understanding. The region holds tremendous potential, and we are investing in long‐term partnerships with merchants and banks to help them build future‐ready payment stacks that can scale across markets.”

This expansion reflects Juspay's long‐term vision of enabling open, interoperable, and accessible payments worldwide. With a team of over 1,500 payment experts solving payment complexities across Asia‐Pacific, Latin America, Europe, UK, and North America, Juspay is strategically positioned to reshape the Middle Eastern payments landscape. The company plans to grow its regional team, specifically targeting growth in business development, solution engineering, and partnerships.

About Juspay

Juspay is a leading multinational payments technology company, redefining payments for 500+ top global enterprises and banks. Founded in 2012, the company processes over 300 million daily transactions, exceeding an annualized total payment volume (TPV) of $1 trillion with 99.999% reliability. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Juspay is powered by a global network of 1500+ payment experts operating across San Francisco, Dublin, São Paulo, Dubai, and Singapore.

Juspay offers a comprehensive product suite for merchants that includes open‐source payment orchestration, global payouts, seamless authentication, payment tokenization, fraud & risk management, end‐to‐end reconciliation, unified payment analytics & more. The company's offerings also include end‐to‐end white label payment gateway solutions & real‐time payments infrastructure for banks. These products help businesses achieve superior conversion rates, reduce fraud, optimize costs, and deliver seamless customer experiences at scale.

To learn more about Juspay, visit:

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn. With a 20‐year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast‐growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai. DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region. Comprising a variety of world‐renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought‐after business and lifestyle destinations. For further information, please visit our website: , or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.