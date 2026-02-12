Husky Technologies Announces Leadership Transition In Service Organization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOLTON, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Technologies TM (“Husky”), a GPGI company (NYSE: GPGI) and a global leader in sustainable injection molding solutions, today announced that Tracy Cordes has been appointed President, Service, replacing Tony Black, who will retire effective March 31, 2026, following more than five years of dedicated service.

As part of a seamless leadership transition, Tracy Cordes will assume the role of President, Service, effective February 16, 2026, and join Husky's Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Cordes brings extensive global leadership experience with a strong track record in service, operations, business transformation, and profitability across large, complex organizations.

Most recently, Ms. Cordes served as Executive Director of Global Business Transformation, Commercial HVAC at Carrier Global Corporation, where she established and led a Global Transformation Management Office to drive strategic initiatives across a global structure. She also previously served as Executive Director of Global Service Operations, Commercial HVAC, where she led the consolidation and standardization of global service operations. Prior to Carrier, Ms. Cordes held senior leadership roles at Chubb Fire & Security, including Managing Director of Chubb UK, with full P&L responsibility.

“Tracy is a proven leader with deep expertise in service operations, transformation, and customer‐focused execution,” said Husky CEO Bradley Selleck.“Her expertise and collaborative leadership approach make her exceptionally well suited to lead our Service organization as we continue to evolve, innovate, and create long‐term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Mr. Black joined Husky in January 2020 and has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's global service organization. During his tenure, he led significant improvements in customer satisfaction, employee engagement, service performance, and operational effectiveness, while developing a strong proactive culture of continuous improvement and service excellence, with five consecutive years of growth. His leadership has helped further position Service as a key value driver for Husky's customers with a long‐term performance strategy.

“Tony has made a lasting impact on Husky through his leadership, commitment, and focus on delivering value to our customers,” continued Selleck.“We thank Tony for his significant contributions and commitment to serving our customers. We wish him continued success in his retirement.”

Mr. Black and Ms. Cordes will work closely together through the end of March 2026 to ensure an orderly transition. During this period, Husky's strategic priorities, day‐to‐day operations, and focus on customer service will remain unchanged.

This leadership transition supports Husky's long‐term focus on sustainable growth, operational strength, and customer service excellence. The company continues to expand service innovation, aftermarket opportunities, and customer partnerships with a strong foundation in core markets. The company believes that a new leadership focus will build further value through service innovation and customer partnership, solidifying Husky's differentiated leadership position while focusing on advancing innovation to drive execution and growth.

About GPGI

GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) is a diversified, multi-industry compounder comprising companies with great positions in good industries. The platform is managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE: RHLD) and is purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale high-quality businesses led by great operators, benefiting from a permanent capital base and the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System. GPGI currently consists of CompoSecure and Husky – two market leaders with best-in-class financials and durable opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit GPGI.

About Husky, a GPGI Company

Founded in 1953, Husky is a technology pioneer that enables the delivery of essential needs to the global community with industry-leading expertise and service. Husky is a leader in highly engineered equipment and aftermarket services. Husky's products are used to manufacture a wide range of plastic products, including beverage and food containers, medical devices, and consumer electronic parts. Husky provides comprehensive and integrated systems solutions that are comprised of injection molding machines, molds, hot runners, controllers, and auxiliaries. For more information, please visit.

