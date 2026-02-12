403
Israeli Guard Attacks Palestinian Detainee at Gilboa Prison
(MENAFN) An Israeli prison guard attacked a Palestinian detainee at Gilboa Prison in northern Israel, causing facial injuries, according to Thursday reports from the Hamas-run Prisoners Media Office.
The Prisoners Media Office released a statement detailing that Abdullah Barghouti displayed signs of exhaustion and sustained an injury to the area surrounding his left eye during a recent visitation.
"There was blood that appears to be the result of having his head hit on the door," the statement noted.
The office reported alarming weight loss in Barghouti, whose body mass plummeted from 110 kilograms to just 60 kilograms "in a dangerous sign of serious health deterioration caused by neglect and malnutrition."
"Conditions inside the prison are very bad amid a continued policy of repression and restrictions and the lack of any improvement in food or daily living conditions, which exacerbates the suffering of the prisoners and depletes their physical and psychological health."
Israeli forces detained Barghouti, a native of Beit Rima near Ramallah in the central West Bank, in 2003 on charges of Hamas affiliation. The Jordanian national is currently serving 67 consecutive life sentences—the longest prison term ever handed down by Israeli courts.
Since Israel's war in Gaza commenced, advocacy organizations have documented a surge in mistreatment of Palestinian detainees, including intensified beatings, torture, and food deprivation, reports suggest.
Israel launched its Gaza offensive on Oct. 8, 2023, resulting in over 72,000 Palestinian deaths and more than 171,000 injuries—predominantly women and children—while decimating approximately 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure.
Gaza's Health Ministry data shows Israeli strikes have killed at least 591 Palestinians and wounded over 1,578 since the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire agreement began.
