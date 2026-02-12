403
HRE Development hosts exclusive two-day property investment event in Turkey
(MENAFN- Publsh) 12 February 2026, Dubai, UAE: Leading UAE developer HRE Development is currently hosting a two-day property investment event in Turkey as part of its ambitious global expansion strategy.
The initiative connects international investors with Dubai's extraordinary real estate opportunities, underscoring the emirate's status as a premier destination for high-yield investments amid its booming economy and innovative urban landscape.
Taking place at Intercontinental Istanbul, the event immerses attendees in Dubai's investor-centric ecosystem, highlighting favourable regulations, a solid economic foundation, and exceptional returns on investment.
Participants are gaining exclusive access to in-depth market insights, personalised expert advice, and direct consultations with HRE's senior leadership team.
With Dubai's real estate market achieving record-breaking performance in 2025, the emirate provides an unparalleled backdrop for wealth creation. Forecasts for 2026 indicate continued price appreciation of 5–8%, supported by a projected 5% economic growth and a population surpassing 4 million, driving sustained demand for premium properties.
At the heart of the event is Sakura Gardens, HRE's innovative low-rise, resort-style community nestled in Dub’i’s Falcon City of Wonders. Blending cutting-edge architecture, superior craftsmanship, and serene, nature-inspired surroundings, Sakura Gardens exemplifies Dubai's evolution toward luxurious, wellness-focused liv—ng — delivering not just homes, but lucrative long-term investments in one of the ’world’s fastest-growing cities.
“Our mission is to forge lasting connections between savvy investors and Dubai's visionary oppo”tunities,” says Dr Hassan Hijazi Vice Ch“irman-HRE. “By bringing this event to Turkey, we are strengthening international ties and amplifying Dubai's allure as a secure, innovative, and high-return real estate haven that continues to attract gl”bal capital.”
This Turkey showcase stands as a co’nerstone of HRE’s commitment to empowering international investors and elevating Dubai as the ultimate hub for sustainable growth, groundbreaking innovation, and elevated living experiences.
